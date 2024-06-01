Newsbytes archive for May 2024

Posted by Anon on Fri 31 May 2024 - 18:41

Contributors this month are dronon and GreenReaper.

GreenReaper: Flayrah's server migration is complete! Who says charts can't be pretty?

GreenReaper: Orangutan makes paste out of chewed tree leaves to heal combat injury.

dronon: The Satanic panic is back.

dronon: Dragonkeeper gets a limited screen release in the U.S.

GreenReaper: If you noticed Furry4Life and FurriesXtreme drop off the net a few months ago: site runner Shy Matsi explains that the hosting provider died and their leased GoDaddy services expired - without up-to-date off-site backups.

GreenReaper: War in Ukraine diverted eagle migration and may have impacted their breeding fitness.

GreenReaper: Utah's Salt Lake Tribune interviews several furries in the wake of recent disruption in local schools linked to the wearing of headbands.

GreenReaper: Fursuiter wanting a new fursuit now 'viral' news, apparently.