Newsbytes archive for August 2017

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, Equivamp, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: Walmart rolls out $20 own-brand Maskimals: tiger, black cat, panda, bunny, teddy bear, shark and sloth.

dronon: Game of Thrones TV series caused an increase in huskies as abandoned pets.

Sonious: Kotaku covers the Splatoon 2 Furry Uprising

GreenReaper: First U.S. human genome edit by monkey cloner shows progress in technique already used to change fur colour.

Fred: Pet dogs and cats are ruining the environment.

dronon: Some upcoming games - Tanglewood - Heartbound (furry NPCs)

dronon: And Moss (PlayStation VR).

dronon: From Vice, How the furry community became a safe space for youth.

Fred: Bear drives car. It crashes.

InkyCrow: Haruo Nakajima, the actor who performed as the original Godzilla, passes away.

2cross2affliction: PETA wants the 13th Doctor Who to go vegan (despite the fact the 6th already did that).

Fred: Cougar successfully crosses L.A. freeway.

Sonious: Due to copy-editor oversite, One paper says Trump threatens North Korea with Fire and Furry

Fred: Is "Chicken Don" threatening the White House?

Fred: Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) and lizardmen in North & South Carolina.

GreenReaper: PA fur RebelWolf pleads guilty to sex trafficking of 9-year-old boy; prosecutors recommend 30 year sentence.

dronon: The producer of Baa Baa Land says it's the dullest movie ever made.

dronon: Takaza's passing was included in the SF fandom's losses at the Hugo Awards.

dronon: We also sadly lost Rapid T. Rabbit in early August.

2cross2affliction: Comedy site Cracked talks about veterinarians! It is NOT funny.

Fred: The Swedish mutant white moose.

2cross2affliction: How do you make a giant crocodile even more metal? Name it after Lemmy from Motörhead.

Equivamp: An update to the story on Last Unicorn author Peter S. Beagle's lawsuit against Connor Cochran.

Fred: British Columbia ban on grizzly bear trophy hunt.

2cross2affliction: The Island of Dr. Moreau might (but probably won't) be remade by the guy who was completely unable to make it in the 90s. (Scroll down)

Fred: Bees attack high school; 50 students hospitalized.

Fred: Stray dogs turn blue after swimming in polluted river.

2cross2affliction: "Fox Moon", a $135 woodblock from Ukiyo-e Heroes; it may be some sort of reference.

GreenReaper: Guns, cubs, pelts and money - the state of bear hunting in Alaska.

2cross2affliction: Chuck E. Cheese's band is breaking up. No word on who the Yoko Ono was.

GreenReaper: Remember Super Turbo Atomic Ninja Rabbit? [Making-of and VHS version in description; tip: Iggy]

GreenReaper: THQ Nordic's "Biomutant" open-world RPG to feature world-weary, sword-wielding furry with grasshopper sidekick.

dronon: Crash Course World Mythology, episode 22: Coyote and Raven.

Sonious: Press covers Philadelphia's "first furry con" Furrydelphia; forgetting Anthrocon 1999.

dronon: BioMutant game announcement trailer.

GreenReaper: Vice discovers the world of furry dance parties, visiting @HowlToronto.

Sonious: Apparently non-furries are now harassing Tony the Tiger #NotJustFurriesRuinEverything

Fred: Don't chase monkeys or they'll chase you.

Fred: An octopus goes for a dry walk.

2cross2affliction: College Humor wants to know your favorite Disney movie.

Rakuen Growlithe: SoFurry stories section attacked by spambots planted weeks ago.

2cross2affliction: Reminder that the creator of alt-right symbol Pepe the Frog is very not alt-right himself.

GreenReaper: UK animal welfare society raises concern over recent pygmy hedgehog craze.

2cross2affliction: War for the Planet of the Apes gunning for that Oscar gold.

GreenReaper: The other Syrian refugees.

Fred: 381 new species found in Amazon.