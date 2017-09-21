Furry gamer, SonicFox, takes home Injustice 2 grand final purse
In comparison to many forms of media, furry as a fandom as a concept is relatively young. Likewise, in the world of competitive sports, the once fledgling video game sports community is witnessing a major growth in popularity. Over the weekend of September 16th, these two world eclipsed as a furry by the name of SonicFox took the grand prize in the Injustice 2 Pro Series tournament: $120,000. You could get a very nice fursuit with that kinda scratch, or you know, college or mortgage money if you want to be responsible adult I suppose.
However, this isn’t a Cinderella story coming out of nowhere, SonicFox is a record holder in Guinness for his many Injustice tournament wins. His adapt and flexible style in the fighting game genre is well respected.
But in case you missed the blue furry fury outfoxing his competition, you can watch the full event at Twitch. The grand final starts at the 8 hour and 48 minute mark.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Kangaroo from Syracroose, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
Excellent fighting game. Also, he's won by a margin! I'm so happy!
"The tournament was arguably the highest-profile event in history for any NetherRealm Studios (NRS) game, which includes both the Injustice and Mortal Kombat series."
Post new comment