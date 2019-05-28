Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The winners of the 2018 Ursa Major Awards have been announced at AnthrOhio - it's been a busy month for awards in the fandom. Lions and tigers coyotes and (now) bears, oh my!

This year's winners and runners-up (listed in descending numbers of votes) are...

Best Motion Picture

Best Dramatic Series or Short Work

Best Novel

Best Short Fiction

Best Other Literary Work

Best Non-Fiction Work

Best Graphic Story

Winner: Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler.





Dreamkeepers, by David & Liz Lillie.



Scurry, by Mac Smith.



DreamKeepers Prelude, by David & Liz Lillie.



Rising Sand, by Ty Dunitz and Jenn Lee.

Best Comic Strip

Best Magazine

Best Published Illustration

Best Game

Best Website

Best Fursuit

Winner: SonicFox, made by Yamishizen/Fursuit Enterprise.





Penelope, made by Dludnerad and Paul Kidd, owned by Paul Kidd.



Zabivaka, FIFA World Cup Mascot 2018.



Ravtrag, made by Suit-a-dile, owned by Ravtrag.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, as well as a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate and vote!

Don't forget, you can also start sending in suggestions to the 2019 Recommended Anthropomorphics List, and if you want to help cover the costs of running the Ursa Major Awards, they take donations through PayPal!