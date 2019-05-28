Winners of the 2018 Ursa Major Awards
Posted by dronon on Mon 27 May 2019 - 19:47
The winners of the 2018 Ursa Major Awards have been announced at AnthrOhio - it's been a busy month for awards in the fandom.
The winners of the 2018 Ursa Major Awards have been announced at AnthrOhio - it's been a busy month for awards in the fandom. Lions and
tigers coyotes and (now) bears, oh my!
This year's winners and runners-up (listed in descending numbers of votes) are...
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Winner: Isle of Dogs (Directed by Wes Anderson)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman)
- Avengers: Infinity War (Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo)
- Peter Rabbit (Directed by Will Gluck)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Directed by Rob Marshall)
Best Dramatic Series or Short Work
TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- Winner: Aggretsuko (Season 1, 11 episodes, directed by Rarecho)
- Bojack Horseman (Season 5, 12 episodes, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg)
- DuckTales (2017 Reboot, Seasons 1-2, episodes 10-29, developed by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones)
- Brush: A Fox Tale (animated short by Willi Anton and Faustina Arriola)
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Season 8, 27 episodes, directed by Denny Lu and Mike Myhre)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Winner: Small World, by Gre7g Luterman. (Thurston Howl Publications)
- Once A Dog, by Shaune Lafferty Webb. (JaffaBooks)
- Cosmic Lotus, by Bernard Doove (CreateSpace)
- The Snake's Song, by Mary E. Lowd. (ShadowSpinners Press)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.
- Winner: Uri's Bitterweet Story, by Uranium235. (CrossTime Cafe)
- Of Starwhals and Spaceships, by Mary E. Lowd. (In Daily Science Fiction)
- A Legend in His Own Time, by Fred Patten.† (In What the Fox?!, Thurston Howl Publications)
- The Beating of Wild Hooves, by Dwale. (In CLAW 1, Bad Dog Books) [Mature Audiences]
- Come To Todor!, by Fred Patten.† (In Exploring New Places, FurPlanet Productions)
Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Winner: What the Fox?!, edited by Fred Patten.† (Thurston Howl Publications)
- CLAW 1, edited by K.C. Alpinus. (Bad Dog Books) [Mature Audiences]
- ROAR 9, edited by Mary E. Lowd. (Bad Dog Books)
- Heat 15, produced by Dark End and Teagan Gavet. (Sofawolf Press) [Mature Audiences]
- Tales From the Guild: World Tour, edited by Ocean Tigrox. (Jaffa Books)
Best Non-Fiction Work
Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.
- Winner: Furries - Down the Rabbit Hole (Fredrik Knudsen)
- Fursuit History, parts 1 to 5 (Culturally F'd)
- This is Life with Lisa Ling: Furry Nation (CNN)
- The Day that Fandom died - November 12th, 2018 - Loss of a creator and a super fan (World in Rooview)
- Furries assist, help lead to arrest of Levi "SnakeThing" Simmons (World in Rooview)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- Winner: Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler.
- Dreamkeepers, by David & Liz Lillie.
- Scurry, by Mac Smith.
- DreamKeepers Prelude, by David & Liz Lillie.
- Rising Sand, by Ty Dunitz and Jenn Lee.
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Winner: Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg.
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley.
- Doc Rat, by Jenner.
- Part Time Dragons, by Spike Para and Donna Vu.
- The Whiteboard, by Doc Nickel.
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- Winner: Culturally F'd, created by Arrkay and Underbite Dragon.
- Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat.
- Moms of Furries.
- Flayrah, edited by Sonious, Dronon, and Greenreaper.
- South Afrifur Pawdcast.
Best Published Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- Winner: Caraid, Pirates!, website art for Furry Weekend Atlanta 2019.
- Teagan Gavet, cover for CLAW 1, short story anthology.
- Tracy Butler, Murder in Surfer's Paradise, cover of FurDU 2018 conbook.
- Demicoeur, cover for Exploring New Places, short story anthology.
- Ashley Ash, Will You Be My Valentine.
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Winner: Deltarune: Chapter 1 (Developer: Toby Fox)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Developer, Toys for Bob, Publisher, Activision)
- Ghost of a Tale (Developer and Publisher: SeithCG)
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! (Developer: Game Freak, Publishers: Nintendo and The Pokémon Company)
- Detective Pikachu (English release) (Developer: Creatures, Publishers: Nintendo and The Pokémon Company)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- Winner: e621 (art website) [Mature Audiences]
- Inkbunny (art website) [Mature Audiences]
- WikiFur (furry fandom encyclopedia)
- Lackadaisy.com (art and webcomic site)
- Furry Writers' Guild (Supporting, informing, elevating, and promoting quality anthropomorphic fiction and its creators)
Best Fursuit
Anthropomorphic costumes.
- Winner: SonicFox, made by Yamishizen/Fursuit Enterprise.
- Penelope, made by Dludnerad and Paul Kidd, owned by Paul Kidd.
- Zabivaka, FIFA World Cup Mascot 2018.
- Ravtrag, made by Suit-a-dile, owned by Ravtrag.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, as well as a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate and vote!
Don't forget, you can also start sending in suggestions to the 2019 Recommended Anthropomorphics List, and if you want to help cover the costs of running the Ursa Major Awards, they take donations through PayPal!
Comments
First of all:
VENGEANCE! AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!Okay, not really, Isle of Dogs didn't beat, like, Avatar 2, but MWAHAHAHA ANYWAY! (and hey, it's the closest thing to an tiny DIY independent movie nominated, so there's that)
2nd of all, I mean, everybody arguing in the comments about too much fursuits and not enough art in the Ash Coyote review (which I don't think was entirely fair with that example if the critiques against general furry-on-furry video coverage were pretty much accurate), and then here we have outsider winner with "Down the Rabbit Hole", an in depth historical view that doesn't rely completely on fursuits and even finishes with the guy spotlighting what is obviously some furry art he kinda digs (and then using it on the thumbnail). Good winner, but also there's room for improvement when the non-furry guy does what actual furries are asking for better than what actual furries are doing.
3rd of all, SonicFox!
Also, Aggretsuko is pretty great and Fred is the first posthumous winner and I mean I guess Flayrah could have done better but otherwise ... well, we didn't let Green Book win because we were mad at black people, so Good Job, guys!
Also, also, I'm just going to preemptively post this; to the guy who is itching to type "nobody cares" into the comments section:
We all hate you. In fact, nobody likes you. Nobody has ever liked you. And odds are not looking in your favor that anybody will like you in the future. You're a terrible person. You suck. Please go fuck yourself.
Okay, thanks, bye!
I got a feeling I'm going to hate myself/you for asking this but, um, you wanna clarify that?
Basically, the Academy awarded Green Book Best Picture despite being basically Driving Miss Daisy in Reverse (this time, the white guy drives the black person!); critics pointed out that's it's another movie about racism written, directed and produced by white men that ends with an individual overcoming his racism, while ignoring the more systemic aspects of American racism, which would allow the older, whiter audience it was aimed at (and which still constitutes a large portion of the Academy) to pat themselves on the back that they were one of the good ones without actually confronting any biases or privileges that they might have just by virtue of being born white in America.
Sure, it was a movie about "racism is bad"; but that isn't the problem anymore. Everybody knows racism is bad, now. Especially the racists. (I mean, just for an example, Donald Trump's main takeaway from Oscar night was that Spike Lee didn't like him, so Lee must be racist against white people.) When just about every critic pointed out that, despite it's basically true theme, it's still basically a "conservative" movie that does a poorer job actually addressing systemic racism than, well, your average recent Disney cartoon at this point, the audience it was designed to comfort (i.e. old white dudes who consider themselves liberal even if their politics were set in stone sometime before Watergate i.e. still a large voting mass in the Academy) took this personally. Who were these uppity kids to tell them they weren't liberal?
And, yes, there were interviews with anonymous Academy voters of a certain age who basically straight up said "I am voting for Green Book because who are they to tell me I'm not liberal enough? I voted for Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave and if that's not good enough for them, well, they had better learn their place, so there!" And the thing is these voters will almost certainly go to their graves never realizing who this "they" represented even to themselves.
(I mean, it was also a generally agreeable movie that was really more or less harmless, so it probably got a lot of genuine first place votes from older people who probably did realize the critics had a point, but they really liked it, darnit! Which is still problematic, but the lesser evil here.)
As far as furries are concerned, we were pretty apolitical overall; though maybe it could be said some of us voted for our "Best Picture" equivalent because we were mad at blue people.
I guess I can't argue with any of that except maybe to add that the supposed progressiveness of movies of the last decade is borne of the same cynicism that made the decade before a slew of post-9/11 propaganda. I was mainly asking because not generally paying attention to the Ursa Major Awards, I figured your comment meant Green Book was nominated for one for some reason, and furries with their own (mostly subconscious and vehemently denied) racism tanked it because a bunch of them were mad at black people for some reason (which they often are, don't get me started on the way some of them reacted to SonicFox's acceptance speech).
1) Was that directed by the same guy that did Fantastic Mr Fox or something, otherwise I'm not seeing the vengence connection.
2) I voted "Down the Rabbit Hole" as the top choice myself because it was well produced, covered a internet history perspective that is not common, and was produced by an outsider. I do like to promote outside works that deal with the fandom in this way because it helps show them that we appreciate those efforts.
I'm not going to have any shame in that those intra-fandom didn't produce better, I'm just glad someone extra-fandom was able to do something good.
3) I kind of called SonicFox's victory, and I think there is something to be said about a certain ambiguity of the category of this award. Were we voting for the quality of the fursuit or the quality of the person wearing the fursuit?
I'm going to say that this has shown the fandom may be voting on the later when making their decisions here. And at that point if we're instead asking for the content of a fursuiter's character to be awarded, then why are we only allowing the furs that own fursuit to be praised in that way?
I suspect that if such a thing continues that the category is going to cause some contentions with the fursuit designers themselves and they will see it as a cult of personality test of the wearer, rather than a fair analysis of their craft. Thus, they may develop their own awards like the writers (Coyotl), though to do so they'd need to develop a guild. Which would be cool to see.
No major surprises this year from my perspective, closest surprise was Culturally F'd. Given the controversy DogPatch was suffering at the time of voting I was guessing that they wouldn't take the magazine slot for 2018, though which one was going to be the top.
While of course I would like to have Flayrah win, the fact that there are strong contenders to fill it out is great. I don't think every category had that.
Best Non-Fiction Work went exactly as I thought it should!
I picked the winner for Best Published Illustration but my choice of second and third were swapped.
I had the top 3 for Best Website but with a slight change in order.
I also got the top fursuit pick as well as one runner up.
Overall, not too bad. I think it's the closest my picks for the Ursa Majors have been to the actual results.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Hey everyone out there! Did you vote? Thank you! Did you NOT vote? Shame on you!
Vote!
