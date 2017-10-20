R.C. Fox charged with criminal possession of child pornography
News out of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania from September announced that one Carl R. Rickwood was charged with 20 counts of dissemination of child pornography. It has recently been revealed that this perpetrator was actually a furry by the fandom name of R.C. Fox. A full breakdown of the documentation can be found on a video by Ragehound.
R.C has been a prolific member of the fandom, having his own fursuit since 2014, and also attending and volunteering for multiple conventions. They were also slated to run a disc jockey session at the upcoming Furpocalypse until this news was brought to staff's attention and they indicated they would not be in attendance. They were also featured in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette piece 'Meet the Furries'.
Since the news emerged, R.C.'s social media accounts on Twitter, Fur Affinity, and even YouTube have been removed, renamed, or disabled. As of now no arrest can be confirmed.
a Kangaroo from Syracroose, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
Quote from the Gazette piece:
Guess those kids had a good reason, allegedly.
Communities always have to deal with moments like this, and always far too often, where people who seemed so normal are doing actions that are promote the harm of others in private. Even if they did not harm the children directly in this case, patronizing such content creates demand. Even worse it also immortalizes the most traumatizing point in a young human's life that will haunt them into adulthood knowing a copy of it is out there, being used by others for their own demented ends.
For the love of everything if anyone reading this comment has any of this kind of content on their hard drive, wipe it, and never seek it ever again. For everyone's sake. There is so many legal ways to get one's rocks off, there's no need for this trash.
Have you seen Happiness, by Todd Solondz... As far as I remember (I haven't seen it in forever) it's a portrait of a pedo played with absurdity. An absurd part is how he's for the most part a good dad, it's other kids who are harmed, not his own. It's a weird contradiction that people have. Anyways, people who hoard that kind of stuff may be desensitized to it but not targeting kids themselves. So yeah, creepy and awful and illegal for good reasons like demand, but it doesn't mean proximity alone was dangerous. I guess we'll find out more later when courts handle it. Stop by on Monday, this opened a can of something I'll publish.
It's 2017, and the fact that we're still required to explain the unacceptability of child porn is almost as offensive as the porn itself.
Yes, the drink-spiking, child-raping dad in Happiness is shown to be a loving father. So too is Joe Pesci's sociopathic gangster (based on a real person) in the movie Casino, and so were -- sorry to break Godwin's Law, but it has to be done -- many Nazi officers. It's hardly a defence, Patch.
