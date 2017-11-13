Anthro Northwest premier forgets history of Furlandia's rough first year
Washington state has had a rough time with furry conventions in recent history. Rainfurrest had to shut down after they gained a sour reputation with hosting hotels due to reports of vandalism. So local furries were elated to hear of a new organization starting up by the name of Anthro Northwest. This convention, while a bit more stringent on their rules (particularly around adult material), was a welcome possible restart in relations with hotels in the region with furries.
But as activities started word leaked onto the internet of on camera release forms being deseminated for a show called "This is Life with Lisa Ling", a property of the channel CNN. Instantly locals had recollections of another incident that had occurred at another pilot convention one state south, Furlandia.
First Furlandia’s Folly
In 2013, many young and strapping furry conventions were borned to the world, each of which were covered by Flayrah. There was Fur the’ More north of the Baltimore metro area, Biggest Little Furcon in the tourist trap of Reno, and lastly Furlandia which is hosted in the eccentric city of Portland, Oregon. While we had no one on the ground for the last article, a lot of negative publicity had gushed from the, then young itself, platform of Twitter.
What had triggered this firestorm was that attendees had learned that MTV had been invited to do shootings for a documentary there. There was only a simple mention of this at opening ceremonies, but no other public facing statements. More details can be found in my article Furlandia: Portland's first furry convention overshadowed by MTV controversy.
There are three bits of silver lining for the new Seattle convention in comparison to the Furlandia incident:
- Anthro Northwest did release a statement regarding the situation as soon as the issue as the information was spreading instead of waiting until after the convention to make a public statement. They made good use of their public facing social media accounts showing that the fandom's experience with the medium has grown.
- Furlandia, despite the blunder, has had several years of successful and less controversial events. It continues to see an increase in attendance every year. An asterisk on that second point that of the three mentioned debuting in 2013 it is the slowest growing convention, but that could be due to other factors as well. But in short this shows that a incident like this is not a convention killer as some on social media seem to fear.
- The show and organization they chose is a lot less controversial than Viacom’s MTV was at the time Furlandia had vetted them. Viacom’s CBS and MTV were responsible for the media blunders such as CSI’s Fur and Loathing episode and Sex2k which many furries still hold as some of the most infamous bits of media on the fandom.
Looking to the future
However, despite these improvements to the problem compared to the predecessor, the underlying communication issue still remains. If you’re going to have a major media outlet at your convention for a documentary, it should be practice to let the attendees know as soon as the decision is made. The lack of transparency not only harms the furry gathering, but it also puts undue suspicion on the organization there recording. The animosity received by Lisa in this case is also the result of the improper disclosure.
By not discussing it, the convention allows the general public to set the narrative and the tone regarding the media presence. So when people who complain about individuals who blow the whistle say they’re "not official sources", their point is moot. By not discussing such an action with the attendees, one that many would care about, the 'official sources' are in essence giving the general public permission to be the first to open the discussions on the matter when they inevitably find out at the convention itself.
Their conchair had signed off on this media agreement on 9/20/17, silence for the 2 months is more than likely going to be seen as unacceptable to your attendees and the source of their ire. It should be the public relation staff’s responsibility to try and get the first hand in announcing decisions and putting it into the public sphere. By doing so, even if there are those that disagree with the decision, the seeds of distrust would not be planted because the staff was upfront about the controversial decision.
Like Furlandia, many furries are counting on you to do the right thing on your way out the gate. My hope is that lessons learned about the issues at this convention are recorded to make for a stronger second year and another growing and successful convention. And honestly, I hope this is the last article I have to write about this kind of situation, as it is easily preventable. Learn from your neighbors and talk with one another, because those that forget history have a tendency to repeat it. Let’s not have this happen a third time.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Kangaroo from Syracroose, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
This is the third time. There was a similar media presence blowup with ConFurence 2003.
Wait... Amongst our relations with the media have included such diverse conventions as... I'll come in again. (Monty Python joke)
There were so many bizarre rumors about this con. Can any actual attendees offer some insight?
What sort of insights are you looking for? The convention was fairly average for a first-time run (which I say as someone who was at both this, and Furlandia's first-year as well). Both had made some... curious mistakes that should've been caught before the con had signed a contract, let alone began to advertise.
I'm sure that furry-convention space in post-RF Seattle isn't something that's easily obtained, but the Renaissance hotel lacked crucial "hang-out" space and easy access to a lot of amenities critical for fursuiters and non-suiting attendees alike. For instance, bathroom signage was fairly absent, and there was a lack of convention maps both on website and in paper. The only actual map given was on the hotel's electronic signage which wasn't too useful.
The headless lounge (or "Performers Lounge", as it was labeled) was on the third floor by the panel rooms, separate from the main events stage by a flight of stairs or elevator ride. Obviously, for an overheating fursuiter coming from the Games or a dance, it's not particularly acceptable to have to wait in a stuffy elevator or tromp up stairs. Water was fairly accessible during con, at very least, along with lengthy straws for suiters.
Currently, it doesn't seem very probable for the convention to grow further than the size it was for its first year. While Friday and Sunday weren't terribly cramped (I did not attend on Thursday), there was barely any room on Saturday to move around in. The vendor's room was in a mostly acceptable location, but registration and the convention's store was poorly placed in high-traffic areas.
ANW billed itself as an all-ages convention, but a better description would be a "children-focused" convention. In trying to keep its official Telegram chat and convention space at a PG level, censorship reached impressively high levels; even the most level-headed criticism was met with deletion and banning from the chat. For example, Tojo the Thief had expressed dissatisfaction with their vendor's space location, as it was outside of the dealer's den and they'd be unable to leave their things unattended overnight. While they were fairly level-headed in the official telegram chat, their posts were subsequently deleted and Tojo was removed from the chat. There had been reports of a majority of room parties also being shut-down, as well. While understandable from the hotel's perspective, room parties were some of the few places that PG-13 and beyond activities could occur, and by clamping down upon them, attendance will probably be hurt next year.
With its child-friendly (or "all-ages") reputation, however, ANW attracted a significant number of minor attendees. Whether or not this is a positive or negative is a matter of opinion, of course-- but when DJs need to have all their music pre-screened for swearing and other non-SFW things there is definitely a downside. An age-based curfew may be best for future iterations of ANW, in which 18+ panels and dances are held after 10 or 11 PM.
Misinformation was also rampant upon Twitter as well-- with allegations of diapers in ballpits (fake news, despite the ballpit being shut-down on Saturday), claims of Lisa Ling asking fursuiters how they have sex in their suits, and more.
If there's anything in specific you want to hear about, let me know.
Why does anyone think a "children-focused" convention is a good idea? Children have all sorts of fun things. I live in the real world and I wanna cut loose and wear (a harness) and (have drinking parties) and whatever. They can go to Chuck-E-Cheese until they are 18 and stay out of my business.
Gearing conventions towards underage and censoring the heck out of it is going against the forces of nature.
I dont see anything wrong with having a furry convention that solely focuses G to PG rated content. Minors can take their parents to see the costumes, artwork, and so forth without having to worry about their parents running into anything Adultish that may put them off. Parents can also take their kids to, again, see the costumes, artwork, and so forth without having to worry about seeing any adult content. Kinda breaking them into the furry fandom, so to speak. I do agree however, that they didnt handle the whole thing in the bestest of ways...
Having a convention that is G~PG rated can allow for sponsorships, which was one of the things that the con-founder mentioned in his video regarding the creation of ANW.
You would've been free to wear a harness and have drinking parties within your own hotel room (provided noise was kept to a minimum).
I do disagree with the "rating" of the con, however. Plenty of other conventions in the area (such as Sakuracon, an anime/manga/games convention) can have more risque artwork for sale, minor attendees, and a PG-13 atmosphere while still maintaining sponsorships.
I think lots of rumors were stemmed from the lack of transparancy for the media presence I feel.
Particularly, one easily disproved rumor was one where they claimed the con was simply made for the CNN media to get furries in one place. There was a similar rumor for Furlandia that I recall. But their news site indicates that they have con dates for several years out.
I agree that there was a significant lack of transparency-- both in how they handled criticism within the official Telegram chat as well as the Lisa Ling controversy. However, I do believe that many rumors were also spread due to outside individuals wanting some sort of drama or controversy to happen. Some individuals making such claims as "diapers in the ballpit" (for example) were not at the convention at all, but had their remarks propagated through Twitter if just because "Well, Rainfurrest had 'X', so it makes sense that ANW would have the same problems."
I think there are furries who despise the idea of a PG convention and those ran by those of a certain religion for sure. Would it have still happened if the Lisa thing didn't happen? More than likely.
So the rumors about the con founders were true? That and the anti-NSFW policy make me wary of the con's intentions. Couple that with the extreme levels of censorship...I really don't know what to think. There's a lot of red flags here that I have a hard time writing off as typical furry drama.
The anti-NSFW policy is such that they can get sponsors for the convention (such as NFT and C&H this year). Two of the con founders are new to the furry community, in the sense that ANW was their first exposure to it (as displayed on the ANW website).
In addition, they're "highly encouraged" to not make political or religious statements as seen by their belief statement: http://anthronw.com/about/beliefs.pdf
I don't know, call me paranoid but I question their motives for founding this con. They have no connection to the community and based on the logistical problems mentioned above didn't even bother to reach out to other cons for advice. I guess I just don't understand why outsiders would care about creating a furry convention.
Reading their website is so funny, particularly the biographies of their "board members". They're only identified by what I assume are pseudonyms, and not only is there no indication they've had any experience with conventions before, they'd never even heard of it before they decided to run a convention for it? Is that normal?
And they don't use the word "furry" like, anywhere. They have a section talking about anthropomorphic animal personas and they all but trip over themselves trying not to use the word "fursona". My guess is that "furry" is so connected to PG-13 or worse stuff (or it is in their mind) that not using it is more professional. Just comes off as condescending somehow.
Heard one person say the reason they avoided the word furry was because of the flags (or fear of the flags) it would raise with hotels in the state because of Rainfurrest.
It's intentionally not a "furry" con, the founder Gabriel says as much in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZUHHs9B4YM
I've heard rumors that "furry" is essentially a black-listed word for convention centers and hotels in the Seattle/Washington area, but that's hearsay.
I didn't attend the convention, but I watched the drama unfold on Twitter over the weekend and there are quite a lot of points to make. First, FemboyLolcow has posted a useful condensed (interpreted) summary of the drama. Now I'm going to play the Devil's advocate here.
Should all furry cons be run the same way? No, we'd have a very boring fandom. If you don't like how a con is run... don't go. Does this one con represent a threat in some way? There are so many other cons to choose from. If that's difficult for your budget/location, well, tough. Throw your support into Furvana, or organize other local events that better suit your needs. Like Camp Feral, which didn't want to be a hotel con.
But they banned X. Well, judging by the numbers, a lot of people didn't seem to care. If what makes the fandom important to you is so narrowly focused - maybe you need to expand your interests. According to Nuka's research, over 80% of the fandom is fine with both clean and/or mature content.
AnthroNW wasn't a non-profit? So what? Furry conventions tend to have make-or-break budgets, regardless of legal structure. Megaplex was for-profit; I don't remember anyone raising eyebrows about them.
But the con chair is Christian. Again, so what? Let's pretend that he's the only Christian con chair the fandom's ever had in its entire existence. So if it's ok to rant against con chairs for their beliefs, like religion/politics/sexuality - can we attack any con chair if they're, say, straight, a libertarian, and an athiest? If an atheist/straight person is on board, what, the spirituality and LGBT panel tracks are going to be under threat? Let's take a look at some furry cons where the staff weren't supposedly tainted by religious ideology, like RainFurrest - oh wait, that died. No problem, how about RMFC? You know, the con with a non-zero number of alt-right people on staff and ran pretty well for years and most of the fandom didn't notice or care.
A convention is not its con chair. Kage's had to deal with this bullshit, Mark Merlino before him - a convention is a group endeavor. Yeah, they're probably going to rope in some friends, but it's going to take a lot more people than friends. Most of these cons have boards, department heads, tons of volunteers. The top people don't have the power of dictators, cult leaders or hypnotists. If they're not willing to cooperate with others, the con's not gonna happen. Statistically, regardless of the con chair's beliefs, around two-thirds of furries at any con are LGBT. Also, read AnthroNW's Statement Regarding Personal Beliefs.
Who's to say a con's policies won't shift over time, for better or for worse? The Seattle hotel system was so poisoned against furries, can you seriously not accept any level of damage control, like avoiding the word "furry" and having a staff person who wasn't part of the previous crews? Let them build up trust with the hotel chains again. Let's re-name Anthrocon to Furrycon if this is so critical.
But they screwed some things up. Show me a con that doesn't make mistakes, especially first-year cons. An important distinction is whether a problem primarily affects an individual (like Tojo) or if it's systemic. Will the problems repeat? Well we don't know because there's only been one AnthroNW so far. Give them the chance to learn, adjust. I remember Further Confusion for many years really liked training new staff, so every 2-3 years some of the staff positions would have new people. One department would be really good for a few years, and then for one year that department would be kinda wobbly all of a sudden. Anyway, regarding AnthroNW, over the weekend I heard some individual complaints, but I didn't hear a ton of people at the con all making systemic complaints. (Lots of people outside the convention talking shit. Plus Tojo going full anti-AnthroNW.) On the positive side, I saw lot of compliments to A/V tech crew. Good job!
The CNN/Lisa Ling thing - con staff could've given better forewarning, given how paranoid the fandom can be with the media. As for how CNN might use the con footage for other purposes - uhh... you do realize it's standard for TV stations to keep footage? Like for playing film clips of WWII soldiers to commemorate their efforts on Veteran's day, which was also this weekend?
Yes, the fandom's had hatchet jobs by the mass media. We've got trust issues. So when something goes bad - we deal with it. Like when an online magazine misrepresented and altered an image of a furry dealer's booth in the last year, we called them out on it. But hey, we've had far more positive news coverage than negative since 2009 or so. But what if we trusted the wrong people and they use it against us? Well, you know where there's tons of furry footage? On YouTube, uploaded by furries. And yep, it's used against us, trolls making "cringe" compilations - and the fandom's survived. Be less paranoid. Be diligent ahead of time when dealing with the mass media - but for this one instance, it's too late now. Wait and see if we trusted the wrong people. Improve the communication with con-goers in the future.
For a first-time con, there were over 800 people! Considering RainFurrest's peak two years before was 2700, that's a great turnout!
To anyone reading this post: Did you attend AnthroNW? If yes, reply with your experiences! Did you have a good time? Dealers, how were sales? Buyers, did you like the selection? Fursuiters, how'd things go? Any systemic issues? Anyone enjoy a room party? Include a link to a photo, or to a tweet or a Facebook post to show you were there! Do you know someone who went to AnthroNW but doesn't read Flayrah? Poke them to say something!
A lot of things I agree with you but I'm going to point out a couple things.
1. NSFW
It's not about being closed minded, it's about having options. I'm not obsessed with mature art (I'd say it's about 50/50) but I like to have the choice. Not to mention artists being limited to what they can sell based on a cons whim, for some of them selling mature is a major source of income. I understand furry's reputation in the Pacific NW is in tatters and it may not have been possible, but it's important to remember that this does have a negative affect on some people.
2. As for the media, the biggest issue was not having a clear media policy, which most cons do. For instance Furry Fiesta's policy states
"All footage obtained at the convention must only be used in regards to the convention itself and must be used as one continuous segment."
By failing to establish clear policy Anthro NW allowed CNN to walk all over them to their attendees detriment.
Post new comment