Are furries trying to poison your kids with detergent pods?

Well, if you are familiar with the concept of Betteridge Law, then you should already know the answer to that question. Hint: it's no. However, it is certainly an odd question to even present without a reason. So why ask?

Pousta, a Spanish language news site that covers fashion, design, music, and trends, posted an article about an early “fashion” of 2018 (Spanish). It covers a recent internet meme around the consumption of detergent pods, and particularly it's growth because of a video. This video is one of a furry Youtuber named Majira Strawberry with fellow fursuiter Arrin. The video ends with Arrin cooking a cheese pizza decorated with detergent pods.

Ruining perfectly good pizza seems to be a thing furries have been doing lately. One slightly more edible, but still disturbing concoction, was candy corn pizza. Created by a furry to seemingly poke fun at Halloween putting seasonal flavors on everything, or perhaps they hoped to get the pineapple and anti-pineapplers to come agree that some things are too sweet to put on pizza (I would hope). Regardless the scary Halloween topped pie went viral, to the point where people on the Today show gave the confection a shot. Spoiler alert, the toppings spoiled the pizza. So why are furries so good at ruining perfectly good pizza with unorthodox toppings? I blame the Ninja Turtles.

Going back to the consumption of detergent pods, though, the trend of it being a joke to eat them didn't start in the fandom, or in 2018. It started because of legitimate complaints from consumer about these chemically dangerous items looking similar to candy. According to Know your Meme, these complained started to increase around 2012, forcing a response from Procter & Gamble to help try and inform consumer to keep these not so delectable items out of the reach of children.

So basically what Arrin did here was mix the viral twitter candy corn pizza idea with the detergent pods meme to create the unappetizing pie.

In the end though, it’s interesting that Pousta didn’t notice this possibly harmful meme until a furry did something with it. Since this was evolving for about 5 years, it’s certainly not a new item as the headline claims. Someone there might be a bit too into the fandom if that’s where they’re learning trends.

Compare this to Vox’s coverage, which claims that a Youtuber doing things with it may mean the pod eating joke is on its last legs. Furrys do ruin everything, and apparently the same goes for internet culture. I guess we’ll have to end with another question, is Youtube where memes go to die?