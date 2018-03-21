R.C. Fox commits suicide, regretted taking a plea bargain

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

R.C. Fox (Carl Rickwood), a fursuiter who was charged for criminal possession of child pornography back in October 2017, committed suicide last week. The news started to spread after posts on Twitter linked him with a news story from the Pennsylvania-based Times Online. The article described that a body had been found in a vehicle parked on the side of the road in an unpopulated area, that hazardous chemicals had been released within the confines of the car, and that a hazmat team had been dispatched.

This happened before he could be convicted of the charges against him. Carl had plead guilty as part of a plea bargain. However, a source who knew him has indicated that he'd regretted this decision:

He already plead guilty [...]. And then, his lawyer found evidence that none of the child-porn rated content was his (network hacking). But in order to appeal, he needed $25,000 and he didn’t have it. He was going to prison until he came up with the money to prove innocence and he just couldn’t bear to do it.

The source also explained that R.C. believed that by being convicted of the crime, it would put his mother's job in jeopardy, because she works as a school teacher:

Also, if he went to prison, his mother would lose her job (she works at a school) so, he figured, he could help his family by ending it.

With the addition of the isolation he experienced because of the crime he'd been charged with, the above factors had led R.C. to make his final decision.

However, the story of the fox character that Carl Rickwood had played may not be over. Another source indicates that he sold his fursuit to another furry, and the fursona was renamed to Agave. Whether this means that the fursuit may live beyond its original owner is yet to be seen. The passing on of the fursona from himself to another seemed to be a voluntary release of the character from its human owner who'd had their reputation tainted.

As one body passed, the other lives on, it seems.