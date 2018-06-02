Newsbytes archive for May 2018

Posted by Anon on Fri 1 Jun 2018 - 22:35

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, Equivamp, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, mwalimu, Rakuen Growlithe, RingtailedFox, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: Peppa Pig the subject of "deviance and manipulation among Chinese youths".

BlindWolf8: I hope the only tiger you travel with is your fursuit or your mate.

BlindWolf8: Therapy dogs love their jobs.

Rakuen Growlithe: Vet implants heroin inside puppies to smuggle it into the US.

2cross2affliction: Tomorrow's Kentucky Derby will be a family affair.

2cross2affliction: #MayTheFourth be with you with Flayrah's ... huh. We don't actually cover Star Wars that much. Furry site.

BlindWolf8: A politician learns what a furry is via Twitter.

2cross2affliction: Justify is the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby.

dronon: Beware, erotica writers feeling cocky - Wait, that didn't come out right.

GreenReaper: Award-winning Trump/Obama surveillance cartoon started out as furry cat-and-mouse concept.

BlindWolf8: @yahoo...releases...n-new cha... SQUIRREL!

GreenReaper: Story edits creating a new revision are now credited in Flayrah's front-page contributor block.

GreenReaper: Brave cheetahs chase off Dutch invaders.

dronon: Indie comic: Wraith: House of Wicked Creatures, available from Greentea Publishing.

RingtailedFox: Tiniest surgery EVAR? Prince Edward Island vet operates on hamster!

RingtailedFox: Indonesian ants develop EXTREME methods of colony defense... by EXPLODING!

RingtailedFox: RCMP: "B-n-E-aver" wanted for bucktoothed break-ins in Nanaimo, BC neighbourhood: Part 1 - Part 2 - Part 3 - Who would've thought the Angry Beavers turned to a life of crime???

RingtailedFox: Only in America can you get shot by your dog...

dronon: The English voice actor for Haida from Aggretsuko reacts reasonably to furry fandom.

dronon: Outpouring of support for a 10-year-old who was bullied at BLFC, who happily returned the next day.

mwalimu: Google Maps may soon introduce fox as augmented reality tour guide.

dronon: In some places it's illegal to touch an alligator, regardless of your chicken suit.

dronon: Trailer for AXL.

2cross2affliction: In other canine movie trailer news, Show Dogs (which is actually playing in real theaters right now) is ... ugh ... "certified furry".

GreenReaper: UK hedgehog-lovers prickly over misuse of rat trap.

dronon: Thundercats whaaa...?

dronon: D&D gamers ponder a tower of centaurs, while Patton Oswalt ponders what happens if a werewolf bites a centaur.

dronon: Drum roll bloopers.

InkyCrow: "Subcultural Treasures": The May 2018 issue of Art In America magazine features an article examining the work of Nayland Blake and the blending of art & kink, including Furry culture. (On newsstands in some bookstores now and features Blake's own fursona Gnomen on the front cover)

BlindWolf8: Want to adopt a non-superpowered pup from Chernobyl? Now's your chance!

2cross2affliction: Fox goes the distance fighting against a bald eagle in a spectacular series of viral wildlife photos; the photographer assures us the "fox is fine", though the same can't be said of the rabbit that started the brawl.

dronon: Some of the entries to the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

dronon: The Zoion Kickstarter didn't work out, but they're still active and their first interview article is up! (Edit: Oops, my bad, they've had a couple articles already)

dronon: SonicFox wins Dragon Ball FighterZ at Combo Breaker 2018.

Sonious: Pounced will shut down the website July 1st. In the meanwhile you can log in to get your information before it is removed.

Equivamp: SoFurry updates its Acceptable Use Policy to ban "underage" characters from adult visual artwork.