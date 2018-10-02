Newsbytes archive for September 2018
Sorry if things have been a bit quiet; real life sometimes keeps us busy! Contributors in September included 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, Equivamp, Fred, GreenReaper, and Sonious, with a shout-out from JoeStrike.
dronon: Nominations are open for The Good Furry Award!
Fred: A bicyclist in hungry bear country in Canada.
dronon: Some Night in the Woods figurines are in the works.
Fred: Mystery kangaroo in Austria.
Fred: Mountain lion crashes through window into L.A. home.
Fred: The whole country loves Trevor the duck.
2cross2affliction: The FortNite Item Shop is rocking the bear suit trio of Cuddle, Fireworks and P.A.N.D.A. Team Leaders for the next 24 hours.
Fred: Three new wallaby joeys at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Fred: Giraffes, elephants, other animals react to South African snowfall.
dronon: An old clip art CD with furry art (and from one of the replies, archive.org may have more?)
2cross2affliction: Hey, an actual animal from Animal Crossing is going to be playable for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; Isabelle turns over a new leaf!
2cross2affliction: Intrepid news person Cody Johnston brings us Some News on the epidemic of teleporting, radioactive boars he first alerted the world to last year for a totally different organization.
dronon: The Anthronational Film Festival, to be held at AnthroNW, is open for film and video entries!
Equivamp: Christine Knopp discusses keeping a good atmosphere when selling at conventions.
Fred: Five baby squirrels with tangled tails (a squirrel king?)
Fred: Los Angeles bans the sale of fur.
dronon: Alan Abel has passed away, a prankster who invented the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals.
JoeStrike: Happy Birthday GreenReaper! (a day late but still, congratulations!)
GreenReaper: Chip the Buffalo's T-shirt cannon mishap reminds all fursuiters of the need to ensure which way certain props are pointed before use.
Sonious: Good Samaratan sheltering animals during Hurricane Florence arrested for sheltering without permit.
Fred: Double-headed snake surprises homeowner.
Fred: A Caucasian tur escapes zoo in England.
Fred: Eleven endangered Asiatic lions killed in Gujarat, western India.
GreenReaper: Twitter seeks user feedback on proposal to outlaw "dehumanizing language" based on membership in an identifiable group, including "comparing groups to animals" and "reducing groups to their genitalia".
dronon: It's important to know the difference between goats and sheep, especially before you airlift them.
2cross2affliction: Werewolves are coming to Fortnite tomorrow!
earthfurst: The first Disney Zootopia graphic novel, Disney Zootopia: Friends to the Rescue, became available in shops on Sept 26. (page says Sept. 12, but it was delayed)
