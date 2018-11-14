'Detective Pikachu' trailer is anthropomorphic

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Detective Pikachu will be hitting theaters May 10 of next year. Hopefully, Pikachu talking goes down a little better with the fans this time.

This is the first live action Pokémon movie, and it's neither an adaptation of the popular anime series, nor the popular video game series you'd expect. Instead an adaptation of the spin-off game Detective Pikachu. Which is more or less Japanese-exclusive as it didn't get a release outside of Japan until March of this year.

Though the Pokémon franchise and its related monster characters aren't usually as fully anthropomorphic as this film, furries don't actually seem to care and just like this franchise anyway. Besides, this movie will feature a fully voiced version of franchise mascot, Pikachu, provided by Ryan Reynolds.

There is also a bit more fandom involvement when it comes to the film as well. A well known "realistic Pokémon" fan artist RJ Palmer helped some with the character designs of the movie. The movie versions are a bit closer to the cartoon versions of the creatures. They certainly didn't seem to take some of Palmer's more radical reinventions, such as the Gengar becoming a giant flightless bat, or Dragonite as a giant salamander, but the artist's influence may be seen in details like Charizard's skin texture.