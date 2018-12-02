Newsbytes archive for November 2018
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, Equivamp, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.
2cross2affliction: Actually a little late for Halloween, the fourth bearsuit skin, Spooky Team Leader, has been added to the Fortnite item shop.
BlindWolf8: That National Park building isn't growing fur.
GreenReaper: Wildlife drawing classes founded by illustrator Jennie Webber appeal to UK artists, old and young. [@WildDrawing]
dronon: Image previews for the BBC's new version of Watership Down. [tip: Porsupah]
dronon: Unicorn gymnastics.
Equivamp: Midwest FurFest's Twitter account (@FurFest) was suspended for not meeting an age requirement intended to keep young children off the site.
GreenReaper: Never mind wolves: every dog has its day in Nepal, where the Hindu festival of Kukur Tihar brings food, garlands, and a blessing for the canine messengers of Yamaraj - the god of death.
GreenReaper: Russian beavers resist authoritarian attempts to clear the Yauza river in Mytishchi, near Moscow, denuding the newly-planted embankment to rebuild their dams.
GreenReaper: EU plans to pay protection money to farmers for wildlife defences, in order to preserve conservation gains.
dronon: The furry episode of CNN's This is Life with Lisa Ling is coming soon (Nov. 18) - we're the season finale.
dronon: La Machine's latest mechanical creation is a 46-foot-tall minotaur (-taur)
dronon: The trailer for Pokémon Detective Pikachu.
dronon: Marvel Comics' Stan Lee passes away at age 95.
Equivamp: Fandom historian and longtime Flayrah writer Fred Patten passes away at age 77.
2cross2affliction: The heads of Aardman Animation, the British stop-motion studio behind Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, have transferred ownership to its employees, insuring its continued independence.
InkyCrow: Animated short Crow: The Legend is pushing the boundaries in marrying story with a virtual reality experience.
dronon: A Sheep and Wolves sequel is in the works: Clip 1, Clip 2.
dronon: CNN: Inside the misunderstood culture of furries.
Rakuen Growlithe: Shopping centre "sorry" for polar bear anal sex Christmas display.
GreenReaper: Shocked squirrel shot scoops comedic wildlife photo awards.
Equivamp: Teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of The Lion King (with available closed captioning).
dronon: Happy Wolfenoot! (Obligatory link to wolf video)
Equivamp: Space Jam 2 to receive massive tax break from California.
2cross2affliction: David Lynch. Woody Woodpecker. Something happened. But what was it?
GreenReaper: Spongebob Squarepants creator dies at 57, after being diagnosed with ALS (motor neurone disease) in March 2017.
Rakuen Growlithe: An interesting discussion on the different names the African wild dog is known by.
Sonious: Some traditional locations at MFF will be changing this year. Con Suite, Whose Lion, etc. Check locations carefully if attending.
InkyCrow: Furry artist Ken Fletcher wins 2018 Rotsler Award for achievement in Science Fiction art.
Rakuen Growlithe: Policeman lets Larry the cat into 10 Downing Street. Even with a fancy government post, Larry is still a cat.
Comments
Post new comment