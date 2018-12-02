Newsbytes archive for November 2018

Posted by Anon on Sat 1 Dec 2018 - 23:20

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, Equivamp, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

2cross2affliction: Actually a little late for Halloween, the fourth bearsuit skin, Spooky Team Leader, has been added to the Fortnite item shop.

BlindWolf8: That National Park building isn't growing fur.

GreenReaper: Wildlife drawing classes founded by illustrator Jennie Webber appeal to UK artists, old and young. [@WildDrawing]

dronon: Image previews for the BBC's new version of Watership Down. [tip: Porsupah]

dronon: Unicorn gymnastics.

Equivamp: Midwest FurFest's Twitter account (@FurFest) was suspended for not meeting an age requirement intended to keep young children off the site.

GreenReaper: Never mind wolves: every dog has its day in Nepal, where the Hindu festival of Kukur Tihar brings food, garlands, and a blessing for the canine messengers of Yamaraj - the god of death.

GreenReaper: Russian beavers resist authoritarian attempts to clear the Yauza river in Mytishchi, near Moscow, denuding the newly-planted embankment to rebuild their dams.

GreenReaper: EU plans to pay protection money to farmers for wildlife defences, in order to preserve conservation gains.

dronon: The furry episode of CNN's This is Life with Lisa Ling is coming soon (Nov. 18) - we're the season finale.

dronon: La Machine's latest mechanical creation is a 46-foot-tall minotaur (-taur)

dronon: The trailer for Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

dronon: Marvel Comics' Stan Lee passes away at age 95.

Equivamp: Fandom historian and longtime Flayrah writer Fred Patten passes away at age 77.

2cross2affliction: The heads of Aardman Animation, the British stop-motion studio behind Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, have transferred ownership to its employees, insuring its continued independence.

InkyCrow: Animated short Crow: The Legend is pushing the boundaries in marrying story with a virtual reality experience.

dronon: A Sheep and Wolves sequel is in the works: Clip 1, Clip 2.

dronon: CNN: Inside the misunderstood culture of furries.

Rakuen Growlithe: Shopping centre "sorry" for polar bear anal sex Christmas display.

GreenReaper: Shocked squirrel shot scoops comedic wildlife photo awards.

Equivamp: Teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of The Lion King (with available closed captioning).

dronon: Happy Wolfenoot! (Obligatory link to wolf video)

Equivamp: Space Jam 2 to receive massive tax break from California.

2cross2affliction: David Lynch. Woody Woodpecker. Something happened. But what was it?

GreenReaper: Spongebob Squarepants creator dies at 57, after being diagnosed with ALS (motor neurone disease) in March 2017.

Rakuen Growlithe: An interesting discussion on the different names the African wild dog is known by.

Sonious: Some traditional locations at MFF will be changing this year. Con Suite, Whose Lion, etc. Check locations carefully if attending.

InkyCrow: Furry artist Ken Fletcher wins 2018 Rotsler Award for achievement in Science Fiction art.

Rakuen Growlithe: Policeman lets Larry the cat into 10 Downing Street. Even with a fancy government post, Larry is still a cat.