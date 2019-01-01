Newsbytes archive for December 2018

Posted by Anon on Tue 1 Jan 2019 - 12:45

Happy New Year! The Newsbyte contributors last month were so 2018. More specifically, 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Patch Packrat, Rakuen Growlithe, and TyphonDog.

Rakuen Growlithe: Furry artist @AlectorFencer (Claudya Schmidt) won the 2018 @DirksAward "Best Artist Germany" at the @GermanComicCon for her work on Myre, Chronicles of Yria.

InkyCrow: After filming a PSA on shady fursuit makers, Violent J attends furry convention with his daughter, donning his own Insane Clown Posse-inspired fursuit. Hilarious observations on the furries he sees posted in his recorded videos.

dronon: Trailer for the animated film White Fang, based on the book by Jack London.

GreenReaper: Treble ousted as Golden State Fur Con 2019 chair after kigu and fursuit crafters Lemonbrat allege massive diversion of funds in his role as financial manager.

GreenReaper: Forget the Hand of God - see the save made by the Rump of Dog.

TyphonDog: Sonicfox wins "Best Esports Player at The Game Awards"

dronon: World's oldest known wild bird to become a mother for the 37th time.

dronon: FurScience adds a resource section for parents to their web site.

dronon: Animated teaser poster for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Patch Packrat: Furry artist Elizabeth Lacron arrested for plotting terror attack.

2cross2affliction: No, Benicio, no swiping! Benicio Del Toro has been cast as Swiper the Fox in a Dora the Explorer movie, because of course he has.

InkyCrow: Here's your chance to officially add your own fursona to the Bojack Horseman universe

GreenReaper: What better way to celebrate the zodiac at work than dressing up as the animals in question? (Ok, so we wouldn't all do so while cleaning windows...)

dronon: Bilby, an animated short.

dronon: Now on Netflix, Aggretsuko: We Wish You a Metal Christmas.

dronon: Tv ad: Making a hedgehog feel loved for Christmas.

dronon: Ottermelon, a short by Temiree.

dronon: Sweden's bizarre tradition of watching Donald Duck cartoons on Christmas Eve. [Tip: @Lemanic89]

2cross2affliction: Next January 20, beware the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

GreenReaper: Galapagos islands put fireworks in silent mode for sake of local wildlife.