Announcing Good Fur News!

This news has already spread in the last few days, and bears repeating here - Haven T. Fusky has started new furry website called Good Fur News! As described in their opening post:

For awhile now I've seen quite a few folks say "We need a place where people can call out the good in the fandom and not just the bad. Some place that highlights all the awesomeness that is furry". And I nodded and agreed, but nothing came. I waited and waited and thought maybe some of the sites out there would step up and change things up a bit from the "norm" of call out culture and extreme reporting that only showed how awful people can be some times. I personally have had the privilege of meeting some really great, talented, inspiring people through this fandom. And those people often go unrecognized or are drowned out by the more scandalous things that occur every so often. And it's truly a shame. And so that is why I created a news site where we can allow those that bring their best to be seen, heard, and remembered.

And from their About page:

Ever said to yourself or someone else: "Gee I wish there was a website where I could find all the good stuff of the furry fandom?" Well, here we are. Good Fur News aims to focus on the positive aspects of the fandom. From artists, musicians and creators to performers, activists and more. We want to show you what we have to offer. Good Fur News is run by Haven Fusky a fursuiter out of Portland, Oregon who is known for creating the first LGBTQ+ geek and gaming convention of Texas. However, the news is created by YOU, the fandom – through our tips page and other avenues of communication. We want to be a resource for the various aspects of the community, and we hope you enjoy what we have to offer as we grow with you on another incredible journey through the communities, events, and people that make up this amazing fandom. Because being good is Good Fur News.

Haven notes that "I also will not be the end-all be-all authority of 'what is good'," and "This site can and will change as we move forward to accommodate ideas old and new." - Personally, I'm excited to see how this site will grow and evolve! There are bound to be some hiccups along the way. Placing trust in people means that occasionally some people are going to try to subvert it. Regardless, I'm hoping that I'll find out about interesting people and things across our scattered fandom. (Shout-out to MomsofFurries for posting about them!)

So, what sort of thing is GFN looking for?

Have an artist that rocked your world? Is there a fursuiter that makes you smile every time you see them? Know a DJ or Musician that throws down the best beats? Is there a creator that deserves to be seen more? Well, we're looking for them here at Good Fur News! All articles on our site are generated by viewer recommendations and we need your recommendations to get going. Recommending someone to be interviewed is super easy: Just fill out our tip form at: https://goodfurnews.com/contact-and-news-tips/ and we'll take care of the rest!

You can follow Good Fur News on their website (where they also take Ko-fi donations), on Twitter, and on Facebook.