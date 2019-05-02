'Sonic the Hedgehog' ... the movie... the trailer

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

Fun fact: no movie directly adapted from a video game has ever scored over 50% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Oh, there have been movies about video games that have reached the "fresh" side of the Tomato-meter. And we may have a soft place in our heart for, say, the oeuvre of Paul W.S. Anderson, but most of us will admit 46% for Mortal Kombat is probably fair, if a bit harsh. The point is, unless Detective Pikachu somehow lives up to the surprisingly positive amount of hype it's gotten, there may not be a "fresh" video game adaptation for a while yet.

But, a new challenger approaches! Starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey (as Dr. Robotnik), Sonic the Hedgehog, an adaptation of the classic series of Sega games, will hit theaters November 8 of this year. The newly released trailer is below.

Okay, we're below the fold, so let's just drop the pretensions. The question of whether this movie is going to be any good, perhaps unfairly, has mostly already been answered by the Internet. The answer so far has been no. No. Just no. Okay, maybe Jim Carrey? But otherwise, why? Why the human teeth? Why ten times?

There's an old photoshopped parody poster featuring Keanu Reeves in a blue shirt that has been on the Internet for years, originally meant to be a worst case scenario for how Hollywood would treat this franchise. Suddenly, many have found themselves pining for that treatment instead. Even before the trailer showed the CGI hedgehog in action, their were many who found the character design questionable.

And to be honest, Sonic hasn't exactly had the best track record, pun not intended, on the gaming scene either. His original 2D games are well remembered, but the ones after the jump to 3D, not so much. Since Sega has quit the console race, some of Sonic's most well-regarded titles have been the ones where he's a guest of one-time rival Mario. He had a couple of old Saturday morning kid's cartoons, which are mostly remembered now for a collection of memetic, so-bad-they're-good lines (oh, boy, but this one's going to get a workout) and a fandom that even the newer versions take potshots at (and, while we're here, have you tried this yet?). Even his long-running, again pun not intended, comic series came to an abrupt end two years ago. He got a new one, but it wasn't a continuation.

On the positive side, Flayrah contributor CassidyTheCivet apparently worked on an extra for this movie, which is helping towards the purchase of a fursuit. So that's something!