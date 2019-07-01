Newsbytes archive for June 2019

Posted by Anon on Mon 1 Jul 2019 - 04:02

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: PETA leader realizes they've been thinking about cages all wrong after a visit to the Layleaux Rescue Centre.

Rakuen Growlithe: Great Dane assists vet in surgery on toy rooster.

dronon: From the game developer of Aviary Attorney, there's a kickstarter for a rodent-themed, turn-based RPG called Small Saga. (Demo available)

dronon: Another possible game to watch for in the long-term, Drake Griffin's Dragon Game Project, using Unreal Engine. (@mygryphon on Twitter)

Rakuen Growlithe: US zoo warns against the public feeding wild animals after inappropriate food is suspected to have killed Otto the otter. Feeding the animals is already against the zoo rules.

2cross2affliction: Nearly a decade since their last game (and decade and a half since their last Nintendo game), Banjo and Kazooie will be downloadable playable characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

GreenReaper: Sweating like a rat: former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield faces Los Angeles heat in a rodent fursuit while filming for upcoming hot-air-balloon-centered romance Mainstream.

GreenReaper: Researchers muse replacement of lab mice with a primate, Madagascar's gray mouse lemur, aiming for a closer-but-not-too-close model organism. The project started a decade ago.

Sonious: Aggretsuko's second season has been released on Netflix.

Rakuen Growlithe: Syrian researcher @MYamenS is working on an artificial tail, Arque, designed to alter body momentum and provide haptic feedback.

Rakuen Growlithe: A government meeting in Pakistan was livestreamed to improve transparency. Due to "human error" a cat filter changed human faces to cat faces.

2cross2affliction: Running hyenas, the North American Ice Age version of the hyena, for hyena fans looking for a prehistoric version of the predators.

dronon: An analysis of the animation and acting in the first Paddington film.

Rakuen Growlithe: Trained rat gets four yeses on America's Got Talent.

2cross2affliction: Film critic Guy Lodge is running the #StreepWorldCup, allowing Film Twitter to vote on their favorite Meryl Streep performance. Fantastic Mr. Fox is currently winning Group N, over one of her Oscar wins.

earthfurst: #StreepWorldCup voting is down to 32 performances (movies, etc), with Fantastic Mr. Fox now in 2nd place in Group E with five hours left for voting.

earthfurst: Attention #furryArtist (s): Fur Affinity and Pride Pins (@LovePridePins) present the “Show Your Pride” contest, with a call for #furryArt with prizes of $500, $250, & $100. #ShowYourPride

dronon: Some zorse photography.

dronon: The trailer for Arctic Dogs.

dronon: Disney cancels Fox's Mouse Guard project.

dronon: Tabletop things! Everdell (Starling Games) and Root: a game of woodland might and right (Leder Games).

dronon: Kickstarter for the pilot episode of True Tail, an indie action-adventure cartoon series. (Currently 80% funded.)

Sonious: Pine Fur Con, a gathering in the state of Maine, has disbanded due to not being financially sustainable.