Newsbytes archive for August 2019

Posted by Anon on Mon 2 Sep 2019 - 23:23

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, mwalimu, Rakuen Growlithe, and TyphonDog.

dronon: After making a photo tribute to The Lion King, former MythBusters and Unchained Reaction co-host Adam Savage, who now hosts Savage Builds on Science, says his fursona would definitely be a lion. [tip: @ADesertHare]

GreenReaper: It took a tragedy for Canada to act, but activists are starting to get the funding and legislative support they need to save North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear and shipping in the Gulf of St Lawrence.

dronon: In World of Warcraft news, the Worgen are getting a re-design, and the responses have been pretty positive, despite the lack of tails. There's a hope that the Vulpera will become an Allied race.

earthfurst: Video released yesterday: Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Disney remix) (1 min, 10 sec). Todrick Hall song with rude words. Clips with Shere Khan, Kaa, Ariel, Flounder, Philoctetes (satyr), Bambi, Max Goof (?), cats, Sebastian, Pegasus, Simba, Pumbaa, Timon, etc.

BlindWolf8: A wearable robotic tail turns anyone into a furry with improved balance.

GreenReaper: Turning SF Zoo's "Zoomanity" ad on its head, UK retailer Marks and Spencer is promoting its back-to-school uniform range with animal-headed kids. [tip: Eclectic Badger]

Rakuen Growlithe: Barbara King speaking at TED Vancouver about animal grief and the reality of animal emotions.

TyphonDog: Trailer for the anime adaptation of Beastars.

GreenReaper: Giant parrot that "could crack wide open anything it fancied" roamed the forests of New Zealand.

2cross2affliction: YouTuber Patrick H. Willems discusses "The glorious horror of Cats".

GreenReaper: Paddington Bear featured on newly-minted UK 50p coin, promising an extended visit to the Tower of London to all who defy StudioCanal's heavy-handed censorship of Paddington fan-art.

GreenReaper: Flayrah Kindle Edition is going away with the removal of all blog-style periodicals from Amazon's publication platform; but you can still get updates via RSS (Newsbytes), Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, LiveJournal (Newsbytes) and Dreamwidth (Newsbytes).

dronon: Sloth furry arrives three days late to convention. [Worth mentioning: Tica in the 2014 Furnal Equinox dance competition.]

GreenReaper: New Zealand one-ups giant parrot with five-foot penguin.

2cross2affliction: Leaked files in Fortnite show a fully furry fox skin named Fennix will be available in the item shop soon.

mwalimu: The friends we made along the way: After 9 years, BronyCon calls it quits.

GreenReaper: Hoodied rat is next phase in game development.

GreenReaper: Florida 'coon gets head, body stuck in school vending machine.

GreenReaper: EZcooldown vests were first released at Eurofurence in 2013. Now, six years on, it's clear they have military applications.

dronon: After more than three years of development, Winds of Change is out on Steam!

GreenReaper: A price on their fins: conservationists seek trade limits to save critically-endangered, shark-like rays with striking wedge-shaped heads from overfishing at this year's CITES summit.

BlindWolf8: Guy Fieri Encounters Furries at County Fair.

2cross2affliction: The Fur Force cosmetic set (featuring Fennix the fox at 1200 Vbucks) is available in the Fortnite Item Shop now; smash code Flayrah! (Just kidding. Flayrah does not have a Fortnite creator code.)

GreenReaper: Paris Jackson gets roasted (and apologizes) for using "furries" to refer to zoophiles while lumping them in with "molesters" and "pedos" to criticise their attempted association with the LGBTQ+ community.

GreenReaper: The BBC summarizes recent attempts to curtail human interactions with dolphins in NZ's North Island and Hawaii - as well as their sordid attempts to interact with us in Brittany.