Multiverse, hopes to bridge the communities of Fantasy, Sci-fi, & Horror Fans—Furries included

Editors Disclosure: This article has been posted by the communications director of the convention.

Multiverse, a brand-new convention for fans of science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics, furry culture, and more, will hold its debut event from October 18th to October 20th in Atlanta, GA.

The convention, located at the Hilton Atlanta Airport, will bring together fans, authors, artists, and other creators, all of whom share a common passion⁠—genre fiction. Attendees can expect sci-fi, fantasy, and horror media, tabletop role-playing games, cosplay, and other beloved staples of “geekery” to feature heavily at Multiverse.

“Panel discussions, a fursuit festival, an art gallery, a gaming hall, and even a charity auction for the nonprofit RAICES⁠—it’s going to be so much fun, truly,” says convention chair Allie Charlesworth. “Whether you love Game of Thrones or Black Panther, the movie Get Out or Dungeons and Dragons or even My Little Pony, this is absolutely your con.”

Charlesworth considers Multiverse to be a new kind of convention. The event’s staff aimed to invite a wide spectrum of guests with myriad backgrounds, from bestselling authors to award-winning artists to some of the industry’s best costume creators. For that reason, while the convention is not strictly a "furry" convention, Multiverse staff notes that furries are welcome and have been integrated into programming from the start.

One of the convention’s stars this year, for instance, includes activist fursuiter Leilia Spaniel. Programming consists of panels such as 'Character Performance,' 'Werewolves in the Real World,' 'The Anatomy of Dragons,' 'LGBTQ+ in Fandom,' and 'Identity in Board and RPG Games.' You may remember her from the CNN Lisa Ling special.

As communications director, who am myself a furry, I believe we'd be completely amiss to put together a con of creatives and storytellers without including furries. Everyone on staff has been accepting and open-minded, and I think that's going to establish a kind little con for all nerds, including those of us who wear tails as a hobby.

The positive and welcoming atmosphere of Multiverse is especially important to the convention’s science fiction programming lead K. Ceres Wright, who wants to create an event that truly represents the modern fandom community.

“It’s a big ‘geek party,’ but we don’t want to get too huge,” Wright says. “We want the con to always be a place where you can meet creators and fellow fans and have meaningful conversations about the things in fandom that matter. We want people to know that no matter who they are, they’re welcome here.”

To attend Multiverse 2019, fans can register at the event itself or pre-register online for a discounted price at multiversecon.org/register. Multiverse also encourages donations of goods—furry-themed or otherwise—to their silent charity auction, the proceeds of which go entirely to RAICES (raicestexas.org).