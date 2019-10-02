Newsbytes archive for September 2019

Posted by Anon on Tue 1 Oct 2019 - 22:33

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Sonious: An animated short where a mouse must come to the aid of a bird in peril and makes an unlikely friend.

Rakuen Growlithe: Following on the heels of backlash against Instagram in 2017 and Tumblr in 2018, FurAffinity updates its policy to emphasise that male nipples are fine in general-rated content but female nipples are banned.

BlindWolf8: Lana Del Rey is not a fan of furries.

GreenReaper: Gray squirrels use bird chatter to tell when the coast is clear, suggest scientists from Oberlin College, Ohio, who played back a red-tailed hawk's call to spook the Sciurus.

Rakuen Growlithe: Animal Aid Unlimited releases heart-warming video of mother dog helping rescuers to save her pups from a collapsed house.

BlindWolf8: The Furry Migration convention is in Minneapolis.

GreenReaper: Brave and disturbing visions of wildlife abound in entries for the UK Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

dronon: Les 5 Terres (The 5 Lands) is a new anthropomorphic French comic, which looks like it has a lot of felines, plus some other species.

GreenReaper: For your next character: Ampharete oculicirrata, the sea worm with eyes on cirri (tufts of tissue) emerging from its anus.

GreenReaper: Vice picks up on furry fandom's ongoing debate over Anthro New England's support of bulletproof jackets for police dogs.

GreenReaper: A less-serious approach to wildlife photography documents surprise tail-inspections, bears playing hide-and-seek, and a spirited impression of Uncle Kage.

Rakuen Growlithe: US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aims to reduce animal testing by 30% by 2025 and completely eliminate it by 2035. They are awarding $4.25 million in funding to develop alternative test methods.

dronon: An analysis of uploads to FurAffinity from 2018, looking at content rating vs. tags to compare regular vs. sexual content.

GreenReaper: Researchers create genetically-modified mice to resist the common cold, but hesitate to take the logical next step of turning humans into mice.

2cross2affliction: Some athletes have refused to visit Trump's White House after winning championships, but only one actually bit the Vice President; and it's the last superstar athlete you'd expect to get political.

Rakuen Growlithe: Firefighters in Australia dodge "semen explosion" after fire in artificial insemination facility.

GreenReaper: Burger King plans to melt down Detective Pikachu and friends after a petition from two UK primary-school girls, which now has over 500,000 signatures.

Rakuen Growlithe: Scientists teach rats to play hide and seek; reminding us that our fellow animals are fully emotional creatures that play, have fun and feel happiness and sadness.

dronon: Animated romantic comedy film trailer from the Philippines: Hayop Ka! (You Son of a Bitch).

dronon: A zebra with spots instead of stripes.

Sonious: Soatok Dreamseeker writes an article for Medium covering why those who are popular may seem so distant, and the limits of social interaction in people. [@SoatokDhole on Twitter.]

earthfurst: Alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos announced he now has a fursona & had purchased tickets to Midwest FurFest. Furries asked that Milo be banned from MFF. MFF rescinded Milo's registration & barred him from registering from future MFF events.

dronon: Animator Stephen Cunnane has made guide videos for animating the movement of dogs, birds and insects.

Rakuen Growlithe: Based on the available data, at least three racehorses are killed everyday during racing and training in the US. Appalled by the carnage, Patrick Battuello, founder of @racingwrongs, wants the sport banned.

dronon: Dr. Leon, cat attorney.