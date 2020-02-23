'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie garners a fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Flayrah contributor 2cross2affliction wrote in the article 'Sonic the Hedgehog' ... the movie ... the trailer:

Fun fact: no movie directly adapted from a video game has ever scored as "fresh" on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. [...] But, a new challenger approaches! [...] The question of whether this movie is going to be any good, perhaps unfairly, has mostly already been answered by the Internet. The answer so far has been no. No. Just no. Okay, maybe Jim Carrey? But otherwise, why? Why the human teeth? Why ten times?

Whoops. Turns out Sonic the Hedgehog somehow, against the odds, is rated Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 64% positive reviews from 175 professional opinions, as of this writing.

While Sonic the Hedgehog was too slow to be the first (that would be Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) "fresh" video game adaptation, or even the second (not counting 2018's Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us which technically has a "fresh" score, but has collected so few reviews even Rotten Tomatoes doesn't count it on its own list).

"Fresh" video game adaptations are still the exception, rather than the rule. Sonic the Hedgehog is also the lowest rated of the three wide release movies, with the second movie, The Angry Birds Movie 2, having the highest score, with 73%, though it also has the lowest number of reviews, with only 106. Note that all three of the video game adaptations with "fresh" scores feature anthropomorphic animal characters.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, a movie is assigned a score and rating when it garners five professional reviews. In order to be "fresh", at least 60% of those reviews must be generally positive. A movie can become "Certified Fresh" if it garners 75% from at least 80 reviews (including 5 from "top critics"), but no video game adaptation has reached this threshold, though the Angry Birds sequel came surprisingly close.

Rotten Tomatoes also assigns a "consensus" to a movie, noting areas that critics consistently praise or criticize. Sonic the Hedgehog's critical consensus is:

Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy -- and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career.

So, there you have it, folks. The three video game movies closest to real cinema are an Angry Birds sequel and Sonichu.