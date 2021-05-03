Newsbytes archive for April 2021

Posted by Anon on Sun 2 May 2021 - 21:45

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, and GreenReaper.

GreenReaper: Building a bot to climb like a dragon.

2cross2affliction: Space Jam: A New Legacy finally gets a trailer.

2cross2affliction: While we're on the subject of Warner Bros./HBO Max movie trailers James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is kind of furry. Note: That's the red band trailer, so cussing and King Shark eating a man.

GreenReaper: The BBC's guide to zoomorphizing for investors - including hamsterkauf.

GreenReaper: Papal-blessed Pushkin is one of many well-known - and not so-well-known - working pussy-cats.

2cross2affliction: We are officially in the end times; spacejam.com has been updated.

GreenReaper: From the fur east: Fox and Burger Podcast (@foxandburger) presented by @Foxnakh and @L1ghtningRunner interviews Asian furs such as @Kofukitty, @PolarTheLion, Daza (@wolf_daz), @KiyochiiTheFox, @AulderWhitefur and Sherbert Shenanigans (@RedHot_Yamada).

GreenReaper: Many furs know the tale of Boggis, Bunce and Bean - but did you know a Bunce is still around, and objecting to destruction related to express rail line HS2? Meanwhile, one protester dressed as Badger says he "won't be walking out of this wood".

GreenReaper: This one's for the birds.

dronon: Beastars voice actor interviews furries. (Tip: Dralen)

GreenReaper: "...when we have students in school now that don't identify as a boy or a girl but as a cat, as a furry, we have issues" - Arkansas legislators take a stand against furry names, trans pronouns in the classroom.

GreenReaper: "The Owl and the Pussycat" by Mole Hill and Laura Duncalf wins a BAFTA for Best Short Animation - but you can't see the rest of it, as they're "holding it back for the festival circuit".

GreenReaper: Nepal's rhino numbers rise again after latest census, but the rate of population growth is slowing, thanks in part to natural causes - including tigers.

GreenReaper: Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake causes "coat-tails" complaint from creators of cancer charity champion Colin - but what of Cecil, Curly and Clyde?

GreenReaper: Human-macaque embryos created by US-China team raise hopes, fears - with one scientist calling it "only a matter of time" before fully-developed chimeras are created, perhaps in a bid for transplantable organs.

GreenReaper: Gizmodo reflects on the life and times of ABC Island - the Australian broadcaster's outpost on Second Life, which ran from March 2007 to September 2012 - and its erstwhile furry host, Wolfie Rankin.

GreenReaper: Mouse deer: for zoos who like the idea of deer, but are looking for something a little smaller to fit their means.

2cross2affliction: Beware of humans: the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may have transferred from bat to man, but can it go from man to bat?