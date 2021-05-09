Furry computer games 2021: what have you been playing?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4.5 ( 2 votes)

Flayrah occasionally posts individual reviews of computer games, but it's been a while since we've had a more general discussion. Time to make a new list!

This list of games is definitely not going to be comprehensive. The Roblox and VR scenes are largely a mystery to me, although I know there's been an ongoing concern about avatars being ripped in VRChat. I won't be covering furry mods for existing games. Some things have been left out because there are simply too many to choose from, like Fortnite skins and a lot of visual novels. Not to mention all the games with animal characters in the background, like I Am Dead and Shovel Knight.

So after some renewed delving into the topic, I've put together a selection of games with animal characters that have come out in the past couple of years, as well as possible upcoming releases. Leave a comment if you have any recommendations - or warnings!

2017

Night in the Woods - Trailer - Gameplay - Review

(Feb. 2017, Steam/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

A 2D, story-centered game with platforming, exploration, great music and excellent dialog. The adventure explores themes such as maturing into adulthood, and dealing with the difficulties of life. All with animal characters and a good visual design, striking a balance between serious undertones and being pretty funny at the same time.





Hollow Knight - Trailer - Twitch

(Feb. 2017, Steam/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

A highly-praised 2D action-platforming metroidvania in a dark, underground world, with insects.





2018

Ghost of a Tale - Trailer - Gameplay - Review

(March 2018, PC/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

A 3D third-person light action-adventure. You're a mouse minstrel on a quest in a medieval world, after you escape from your prison.





Spyro Reignited Trilogy - Gameplay - Twitch

(Nov. 2018, PS4/Xbox/Switch/Steam)

For anyone who played the first three Spyro games on the Playstation back in the late 1990s, Toys for Bob made a sincere effort to remaster this dragon platformer for modern systems.

3D platforming critter game count: 1!





Super Animal Royale - Twitch

(Dec. 2018, Steam)

Technically still in Early Access, this has been playable for some time. A battle royale game with a furry, top-down, cartoony style.

Fighter game count: 1!





Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 3 (Remastered) - Gameplay

(Dec. 2018, Steam)

This Australian game originally came out in 2005.

3D platforming critter game count: 2.





2019

Bubsy: Paws on Fire - Trailer - Gameplay

(May 2019, Steam/PS4/Switch)

A side-scrolling auto-runner. A lot of reviewers weren't impressed. (Granted this is nothing new for the much-maligned Bubsy franchise.) Don't play this.

3D platforming critter game count: 3.





Golden Treasure: The Great Green - Trailer

(June 2019, Steam)

A choose-your-path, light RPG with survival elements, in which you play a young dragon. There's a permadeath aspect where if you die three times, you have to start the game over, or at least lose substantial progress. Reviewers seem ok with the game concept, but dislike it when they have to replay longer chapters.





Bear With Me - Trailer - Gameplay

(Aug. 2016-July 2019, Steam/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

This is a collected episodic series in which you're a teddy bear detective. Done in a 2D noir style, there are human characters as well.

Detective adventure game count: 1!





Songbird Symphony - Trailer - Gameplay

(July 2019, Steam/PS4/Switch)

Part platformer, part musical rhythm game, and lots of birds!





Winds of Change - Gameplay

(Aug. 2019, Steam, coming to Switch on June 3, 2021)

A visual novel set in a fantasy universe, with romancing elements. Made by a furry fan! "Lead the rebellion, build your army, and shape the world with your choices."

Novel/dating game count: 1!





Untitled Goose Game - Trailer - Twitch

(Sept. 2019, PC/Mac/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

An isometric stealth puzzle game. "It's a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose."





Later Alligator - Trailer - Twitch

(Sept. 2019, Steam/Switch)

A 2D cartoony mystery adventure, with mini-games mixed in. "The story of Pat the alligator, a (mostly) harmless and (probably) innocent reptile at the center of a conspiracy that could bring down the biggest, scariest family in Alligator New York City: his own!"

Detective adventure game count: 2.





Blacksad: Under the Skin - Trailer - Twitch

(Nov. 2019, PC/Mac/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

A 3D detective adventure game, set in an anthro world with a cat protagonist. Based on the European hardcover comic book series. Some sequences are timed. "The 1950s. A dark corruption scandal in the heart of New York City's underworld."

Detective adventure game count: 3.





Pokémon Sword and Shield - Trailer - Twitch

(Nov. 2019, Switch)

A recent addition to the Pokémon franchise.





Spirit of the North - Trailer - Gameplay - Review

(Nov. 2019, Steam/PS4/Switch)

A 3D third-person walking and exploration game with puzzles and a fox.





2020

Roman's Christmas - Trailer - Gameplay

(Feb. 2020, Steam)

"Roman, the wolf detective, plans to spend his Christmas vacation in his favorite tavern, but murder cases there put him to work again." Translated from Chinese into English.

Detective adven-- no wait, Novel/dating game count: 2.





Kemono Heroes - Trailer - Gameplay

(Feb. 2020, Switch)

A 2D side-scrolling platformer with four animal ninjas.





Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Trailer - Gameplay

(March 2020, Steam/Xbox/Switch)

A beautiful action-platformer metroidvania featuring Ori, a glowing white animal spirit. The sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest.





Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Trailer - Twitch

(March 2020, Switch)

Starting with a simple tent, you can explore the land, perform tasks, earn money, collect stuff, get a house, and customize where you live.





Them's Fightin' Herds - Trailer - Twitch

(April 2020, Steam)

Given the popularity of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, there should be at least one fan-made game on this list. This is a two-person fighter with six playable characters.

Fighter game count: 2.





The Otterman Empire - Trailer - Gameplay

(July 2020, Steam/Xbox/Switch)

A 3D multiplayer third-person party shooter game with otters.

Fighter game count: 3.





Spiritfarer - Trailer - Twitch

(Aug. 2020, PC/Mac/Linux/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

A "cozy management game about dying". You play a human woman who ferries (and builds upon) a large, expansive boat as you gather anthro spirits on their way to the afterlife.





Battletoads - Trailer - Gameplay

(August 2020, Steam/Xbox)

A mostly side-scrolling beat 'em up for up to three players.





Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - Gameplay - Review

(Oct. 2020, PS4&5/Xbox/Switch/PC [Battle.net])

More of the mutant marsupial's platforming adventures. Like Spyro Reignited above, this was also developed by Toys for Bob.

3D platforming critter game count: 4.





Chicken Police - Paint it Red! - Trailer - Gameplay

(Nov. 2020, Steam/PS4/Xbox/Switch)

"A wild tale of love, death, chickens, and redemption. Chicken Police is a buddy-cop noir adventure with a carefully crafted world, a gritty story, and absurd humor."

Novel/dating game count: 3.





Zniw Adventure - Trailer - Tantroo plays

(Nov. 2020, Steam)

A 2D point-and-click adventure. Zniw is a yellow female dinosaur on a mission to find a birthday gift for her mother.





Tanuki Sunset - Trailer - Gameplay

(Dec. 2020, Steam)

A skateboarding game with a raccoon named Tanuki.





Ratropolis - Trailer - Gameplay - Review

(Dec. 2020, Steam)

A 2D combination of deck-building and tower defense with real time strategy.





2021 (so far)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Trailer - Gameplay

(Feb. 2021, PC/PS4&5/Xbox)

A 3D third-person action RPG, based on the World of Darkness universe.





Bowser's Fury - Trailer

(Feb 2021, Switch)

Bundled with Super Mario 3D World. "Mario is sent to Lake Lapcat, where everything is cat-themed - and Bowser has gone berserk! Team up with Bowser Jr. to help his dad chill out in this short but action-packed standalone adventure."

3D platforming critter game count: 5.





Inspector Waffles - Trailer - Gameplay

(March 2021, PC)

Pixel art, a cat, and a sense of humor.

Detective adventure game count: 4.





Echo - Trailer - Gameplay

(Aug. 2015-April 2021, PC)

A furry psychological horror visual novel. Chase, an otter, returns to his home town to work on a history project and to reunite with several friends. But old secrets simmer under the surface, and things are not as they once were.

Novel/dating game count: 4.





Kakatte Koi Yo! - Trailer

(April 2021, Steam)

A 2D platform fighter with cats, who can use fish as weapons. Supports up to four players. (Searching for the title may bring up a lot of false hits.)

Fighter game count: 4.





Unfinished?

Unlucky Seven - Gameplay

(Aug. 2019, Steam)

Flayrah first heard about this eight years ago in 2013, when it was intended to be a horror JRPG called (Un)Lucky7. I took a risk and put some money into their Indiegogo campaign. There were minimal updates for a few months, then nothing, so I was surprised that an Early Access version had eventually showed up. The original story was about prisoners on a space mission; now it's about a group of friends, alcohol and cannibalism? It's not a JRPG any more, and reviews have been poor.





Kelipot - Gameplay

(Nov. 2020, Steam)

A 2D action platformer; reviews are cautiously positive. I'm not sure if its English translation has ever been finished, apparently it still contains some of its original Chinese content.





In Development / Upcoming

BattleBeasts - Gameplay

(Aiming for: May 10, 2021, Steam)

A 3D multiplayer fighting survival game.

Fighter game count: 5.





Biomutant - Trailer - Gameplay

(Aiming for: May 25, 2021, Steam/PS4/Xbox)

A 3D open-world, post-apocalyptic fighting RPG.

Fighter game count: 6.





Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Trailer - Gameplay

(Aiming for: June 11, 2021, PS5)

Lombaxes are back!

3D platforming critter game count: 6.





Raptor Boyfriend - Trailer

(Aiming for: Summer 2021, Steam)

"A dating sim about a teen girl who moves to a small secret community of cryptids. Romance a magical fairy, a sensitive sasquatch and a bold velociraptor. A satirical 90s teen drama about trying to find love in your last year of high school."

Novel/dating game count: 5.





Brok the InvestiGator - Trailer - Gameplay

(Aiming for: Winter 2021, PC/consoles)

A 2D detective adventure game, with brawler aspects. You can find videos online; I'm not sure if the players have gotten early access, or if they're playing the released prologue.

Detective adventure game count: 5.

(Not to be confused with the low-budget Investi-Gator: The Case of the Big Crime. I played the first chapter; it was very short and silly.)



Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - Trailers

(Aiming for: Late 2021, PC/PS4&5)

The tenth installment of the FNAF series.





Nekojishi: Lin & Partners - Trailer

(Aiming for: Late 2021, Steam/Switch)

The first Nekojishi game was a mature furry visual novel with cat-men spirits that came out in late 2017; now there's a sequel in the works.

Novel/dating game count: 6.





SkateBird - Gameplay

(Aiming for: 2021, Steam/Xbox/Switch)

You're a bird on a little skateboard.





Goodbye Volcano High - Trailer

(Aiming for: 2021, Steam/PS4&5)

A visual novel about anthro teen dinosaurs in their final year of high school.

Novel/dating game count: 7.





Teacup - Gameplay

(Aiming for: 2021, Steam/consoles)

"Teacup is a narrative adventure game with a focus on exploration and non-linear progression. Help a small and shy frog on her journey to find the ingredients she needs for her tea party. Unlike other adventure games, gameplay in Teacup is not about gathering items to solve obtuse puzzles. To advance, the player must interact with the world and talk with its characters."





Backbone - Trailer - Prologue gameplay

(Aiming for: 2021, Steam/consoles)

A 2D dystopian noir detective adventure with a raccoon. A prologue/demo chapter has been available for a while.

Detective adventure game count: 6.





Stray - Trailer - Gameplay

(Aiming for: 2021, Steam/PS4&5)

A 3D third-person adventure puzzle explorer. A stray cat looks for a way to escape a cyberpunk city, populated by droids and robots.





Curse of the Sea Rats - Trailer

(Aiming for: 2021, Steam/PS4&5/Xbox/Switch)

A "ratroidvania" in which a group of heroes have been turned into rats by a pirate witch. Now they're on a mission to rescue an admiral's son, and to break the magic spell. 2D characters on a scrolling 3D environment.





Peace Island

(Aiming for: Late 2022/mid-2023, Beta demo by late 2021, PC/Mac/VR?)

A 3D open-world adventure with cats. "An interactive story which will focus on discovery, atmosphere, and exploration, rather than combat. The player will have the opportunity to experience multiple divergent storylines."



World of Furries - Kickstarter trailer

(Aiming for: ?)

A multi-player browser-based RPG. Currently in closed beta after reaching its crowdfunding goals in April 2019.





Tunic - Demo gameplay

(Aiming for: ?, Steam/Xbox)

An isometric action-adventure game with a little fox, inspired by The Legend of Zelda.





Small Saga

(Aiming for: ?, PC)

"A turn-based RPG that takes place in a medieval rodent society beneath the streets of modern London. The story follows Verm, a particularly angry mouse armed with a pen knife, who is hunting for the human who stole his tail. On the way, Verm befriends a mole wizard, a squirrel harlequin, and a lab rat lancer. Together, the party upend rodent society, clash with titans, and eventually face off against the gods themselves."



Freedom Planet 2 - Gameplay

(Aiming for: ?, PC)

A sequel to the well-received Sonic-style fan game.





Dragon Game Project

Who knows if this one will come to fruition! Their Twitter account has clips of what they're working on.



Honorable mention:

War Thunder, the multiplayer flying combat game, did a recent April Fools event with a fox and a bear piloting aircraft.



Finally, if you like gaming humor, check out the SaveState webcomic by Tim Weeks!



So! What furry games have you played, and what did you think of them? More importantly, what good ones are missing from this list? Leave us a comment below - Or if there's a lot more you'd like to say, send us a game review!