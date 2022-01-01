Newsbytes archive for December 2021

Posted by Anon on Sat 1 Jan 2022 - 00:14

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: As we come to International Cheetah Day, the Endangered Wildlife Trust announced that over the past 10 years they have doubled the population of wild cheetahs.

dronon: Midwest FurFest 2021 numbers (not finalized) are 8900 attendees and over $70,000 raised for charity.

GreenReaper: When otters attack: are whiskery lutrids a menace to Singaporeans? Well, maybe if the guy in front of you steps on them.

GreenReaper: Imports of crop-ear dogs to become illegal in the UK - but some say their popularity points to a wider societal issue of favouring cosmetic appeal over cruelty to animals.

dronon: Spoilery trailer for The Bad Guys, which DreamWorks is aiming to release in April 2022.

GreenReaper: Having this much leg ain't easy.

earthfurst: Today (December 16) Nintendo announced Altered Beast, a 1988 arcade & Sega videogame in which your character can transform into magical beasts, (and 4 other Sega Genesis games) are now available for NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members.

dronon: Hasbro is releasing an active figure of Rintrah, the green minotaur.

Rakuen Growlithe: Monkeys in an Indian village have killed 250 dogs by dropping them from the tops of buildings and trees, seemingly as revenge after some dogs killed a baby monkey. [Update: Snopes is calling the monkey story partially true with the motive, method and actual number of dead dogs unclear.]

earthfurst: Out magazine's 2021 Out100 (100 people making Earth a better place for LGBT+ people) includes SonicFox (a fursuiter & professional gamer).

GreenReaper: Octopus: fast friends or farmed food?

GreenReaper: "People loved his pictures of cats because they weren't simply of cats; they were of cats doing things which humans did." - the troubled life of Louis Wain, "the man who drew cats."