Newsbytes archive for February 2022

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

earthfurst: Winner of Littleton, Colorado's 1st honorary dog mayor election was basset hound Murdoch, in December (with dog mayor pro tem French bulldog Netty). Before the election their 1st honorary dog mayor (apparently unelected) was wire fox terrier Willis.

earthfurst: Update regarding My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic on Netflix. Netflix USA still has #MLPFiM, but only the first 4 seasons. And Netflix Canada now only has the first season of MLP:FiM.

dronon: There's possibly an attempt to revive Swat-Kats in the works.

dronon: Reminder: 2021 Ursa Major Award nominations are open to Saturday February 12!

dronon: And if you're a member of the Furry Writers' Guild, the 2021 Cóyotl Award nominations are open right now!

GreenReaper: Chimps treat wounded companions with bugs, which researchers take as prosocial behaviour, still thought by some to be limited to humans.

GreenReaper: Never mind skydiving fursuiters - how about paragliding dogs? French canine Ouka shows how it's done.

GreenReaper: Koalas are now listed as endangered in much of Australia; their habitat is shrinking as a result of human action, and they were first nominated by WWF-Australia, International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Humane Society after bushfires in 2020.

GreenReaper: "I can't just ignore the cut and run" - VG Cats comic artist Scott Ramsoomair accused of failing to refund a $100 commission, and subsequently admitting to having "already spent it on vast quantities on hookers and blow." [tip: Galaxius]

GreenReaper: French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre competed in big air as a tiger earlier today. Her costume was borrowed from Swiss competitor Nicolas Huber, who entertained crowds and social media in it earlier in the week.

GreenReaper: Cute but disturbing "baby ghost shark" - which isn't actually a shark - found over 1 km below the waves off New Zealand's South Island.

GreenReaper: Threat to the future of "Savannah cats", as breeding between servals and domestic cats may be outlawed in the UK, thanks in part to a footballer drop-kicking such a hybrid like a football.

2cross2affliction: For the second time in history, but the second time in a row, the first horse past the finish line is not the Kentucky Derby winner. Medina Spirit was DQ'd for doping, Mandaloun is now the official winner.

Rakuen Growlithe: Magpies help each other to remove tracking devices.

GreenReaper: "I think we’d all have been a lot happier if he’d stuck with ham radio and never picked up a gun" - Rolling Stone profiles Portland murder suspect Polybun through the lens of furry observers.

GreenReaper: "The meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia…" Comparethemarket's family of meerkats - including oligarch-like @Aleksandr_Orlov of 'Meerkovo' - pulled from price-comparison ads after invasion of Ukraine.