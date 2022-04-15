Review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2.7 ( 3 votes)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is that thing which, as a furry reviewer, I feel like I should run into more, but actually don’t. It is a perfectly acceptable kid’s movie. Which is a bit of a problem, because that makes it the worst type of movie to review. A movie that’s just okay. It’s fine. Alright, even.

I’m tempted to write more about how the Sonic the Hedgehog movies bookend the Covid-19 pandemic, which is just a coincidence, than this movie. I'll keep it short, but I want to make clear I’m a guy who reviews kid’s movies for adults, not a virologist, so while I may feel safe enough to go back to theaters, you do what you feel comfortable with.

It’s okay enough, and the Sonic franchise has a passionate enough fanbase, if you want to spend full price for a movie ticket, I won’t judge too much. But it’s not so good I don’t still recommend waiting until it hits streaming.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler, and features a returning Ben Schwartz as the titular character. The two new furry characters are split between a celebrity guest spot for Knuckles the Echidna voiced by Idris Elba, while Miles "Tails” Prower the two-tailed fox is voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessy, who has been voicing the character since 2014’s Sonic Boom.

These two characters were definitely the best sale for me. I like Idris Elba as an actor, and, well, I like foxes, so adding those two characters to the mix was welcome. Elba does do a lot of voice work and seems actually enjoy this kind of acting, so if you’re going to give the role to a non-voice actor, Elba is a good choice. I’m not sure he’s entirely necessary, but once again, he seems to be having fun with the part, at least. And keeping with a traditional voice actor for Tails instead of going for another celebrity feels like the right decision.

The live action characters are a bit less satisfying, with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as basically Sonic’s adopted Earth parents. Sonic’s age is a bit iffy to still need parents, so they seem a bit superfluous. And, to make things worse, they get into a bizarre, not super funny subplot involving a wedding. Jim Carrey returns as the villain Dr. Robotnik, but while his performance has been touted as a return to his chaotic heyday, I was around for his heyday, and most of his routine was at least PG-13, so the PG rating is reigning him in just a bit. Also, honestly, heyday Carrey was overrated.

The action sequences are exciting enough, though, once again, due mostly to the rating, stakes never seem that high. Tails does get knocked unconscious at one point, and my reaction was mostly just wake him back up, nobody is actually going to get hurt in this movie. The jokes are pretty lacking, too. I didn’t laugh much. They weren’t too annoying, but they didn’t land often, either.

Guess that’s my final call. It wasn’t too annoying.