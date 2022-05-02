Newsbytes archive for April 2022

Posted by Anon on Sun 1 May 2022 - 20:36

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

dronon: If you're 18 or over, consider filling out the latest FurScience survey of our fandom! It takes about 30 minutes. Feel free to signal boost this elsewhere on furry Discord and Telegram groups!

dronon: The sequel to Moss is out, but for the moment it's exclusive to PSVR.

2cross2affliction: Snopes takes on another furry rumor, this time from Wisconsin. There are no "Furry Protocols" allowing furry kids to do whatever they want (unfortunately).

2cross2affliction: Fox News actually covers some fox news. Across the aisle, Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update also covered the story, while this Flayrah correspondent notes, wasn't me.

GreenReaper: Vandals break colourful Snoopy charity sculptures exhibited at Welsh landmarks, striking a blow against Dogs Trust's hope for a rehoming centre in Cardiff.

GreenReaper: Truro furries gather at the Geek Retreat - including a "velociraptor-like" dinosaur.

Rakuen Growlithe: A court in Ecuador has ruled that non-human animals posses rights not only in the abstract sense but that they apply to specific individuals.

Rakuen Growlithe: New psychological study suggests that speciesism is learned during adolescence. Young children do not make ethical distinctions between humans, dogs and pigs.

2cross2affliction: Some times you feel like a nut, some times you don't. In a farewell to Blue Sky Ice Age series, former studio animators give Scrat the prehistoric squirrel closure.

2cross2affliction: New information about My Father's Dragon, including cast and a small glimpse at the titular dragon, has been released. The movie is from Cartoon Saloon, whose last movie was Wolfwalkers.

2cross2affliction: The Bad Guys debuted at number one, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 managed to climb back up to second in the weekend box office, meaning it was a good weekend for movies with foxes in supporting roles.

GreenReaper: They say shrimp are the fruit of the sea; now, fishermen call seals the rats of the sea. Giant rats, presumably.

Sonious: Dog's behaviors are independent from breed, study finds.