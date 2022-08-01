Newsbytes archive for July 2022

Posted by Anon on Mon 1 Aug 2022 - 13:35

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: Larry the Cat outlasts another Prime Minister.

GreenReaper: Faero Islanders limit annual hunt to 500 dolphins, after last year's total of 1400+ in one day led to a petition signed by almost 1.3 million demanded a ban.

Rakuen Growlithe: More human alternative than killing planned to control grey squirrels in the UK.

dronon: The game Stray is out!

GreenReaper: On that note, The Guardian links to its reviews of Stray and several other animal-protagonist games, contrasted with typical furry fare, as part of its regular gaming newsletter.

GreenReaper: Neopets code and database compromised, potentially revealing your neglect of a starving Bori, as well as your email address and password data.

2cross2affliction: Jordan Peele reveals the credits to the fictional 90s sitcom Gordy's Home, featuring a chimpanzee living with a suburban American family. Its abrupt cancellation has ramifications for the plot of Nope, which features trained animals heavily.

dronon: The global gig economy of adult werewolf fiction.

dronon: VRChat has banned mods, and the community has gone wild. There's a good article from Vice, too! (Tip: @Kiteless, @Chmarr)

GreenReaper: "There's a cost" - how Nepal's success in tiger conservation has led to tragedy for some of its human population.