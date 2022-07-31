'Helluva Boss' debuts Season 2, despite not technically being done with Season 1

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 1 vote)

The now-Ursa Major Award-winning animated YouTube series Helluva Boss has begun its second season on YouTube, with "The Circus" available now. Warning: The episode linked to contains "Graphic Violence, Strong Language, Sexual Themes, Flashing Lights" and "Rampant Demon Horniness" according to the episode's opening itself. The show, created by Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano, tells the story of the demonic assassination startup business I.M.P.

The last episode of Helluva Boss, "Ozzie's", was posted back on Halloween of last year - listed as a "Finale Part I", so a "Finale Part II" was surely forthcoming. An update on the show's Twitter account explains the situation:

The Good News is the episode we have been working on for basically 8 months now is finally at the finish line-but the Bad News is due to forces quite literally out of my control we unfortunately don't know when we are able to actually release it ... at this point. But you will see it! Now before you get upset!! I'll be real with you all! While this episode is a direct followup to Episode 7 and adds a fun additional plot line to that episode, Episode 7 really was the real story finale of the season! Episode 8 was written as a bonus and it is more like a grand visual spectacle of an episode kind of finale!! It isn't quite the narrative followup everyone is expecting so we have decided to make it a special that we will drop as soon as we are able but at this time we don't know when that will be. It could be soon or a long time from now but know that it is coming . It is a banger feast for the eyes that we worked very hard on, so you will get it eventually! That said we are going ahead and jumping into Season Two. We understand it may feel strange to skip an episode, but with how the 2 part finale was structured, all the important information moving into the next season was already delivered in Part 1 and the character development in Part 2 is ongoing as the show continues. Which is why we have decided to move forward with Season 2 ... July 30!!

Setting aside that the missing episode is promised to be a "banger feast for the eyes", furries may be a little disappointed, as it appeared to be centered around Loona the hellhound (voiced by Erica Lindbeck), who is the furriest character in the series, and only briefly appeared in the now-final episode of Season 1. She got to wear a cute red dress in December's 2022 trailer - still the only footage available from the episode - which implies she's finally attending a hellhound party she was invited to back in Episode 3, "Spring Broken", the episode with her previous largest role (though she, disappointingly for furry fans, also spent most of that episode disguised as an, ugh, human).

Loona does not appear in the newest episode, "The Circus" (nor do her impish co-employees, Moxxie and Millie), but furry fans still have Stolas (voiced by Bryce Pinkham), an owlish Demon Prince whose complex relationship with Blitzo (voiced by Brandon Rogers; the "o" is silent, by the way) is central to the story of the episode. The demon Paimon, the father of Stolas, also appears, and the show continues to employ voice talent well beyond what one would suspect, with Jonathan Freeman, the voice of Jafar from Disney's 1992 film Aladdin playing the part.

In other news, we have no status update on our 2023 Beastars review. Please stop asking us about it.