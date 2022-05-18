'Shine', 'Awoo!' take 2021 Ursa Major Awards by landslides; K. Garrison wins three

Edited

The results of the 2021 Ursa Major Awards were announced this Sunday, with motivated fan-bases driving decisive voting in certain categories, while others were finely balanced.

Littlefur/adult baby slice-of-life comic Shine by UK artist Star ran off with Best Graphic Story; coming second was a remake of Found, another of her works under the name Toddlergirl. Both had seen strong support in last years' Ursa Major Awards.

Likewise, AC Stuart's Awoo!: Volume 1 (on Amazon) stormed the opposition for Best Other Literary Work, with four more first-preference votes than the other four nominees put together.

Netting twice the points of the next nominee for Dramatic Short Work was Frank Behring's "Nobody Does It Better", derived from Best Comic Strip Carry On. Artist Kathy Kellogg (KD Nightstar) also took Best Published Illustration for "A World of Our Own" — beating all other nominees by 50%.

So Shine WON this years Ursa Major Award for best Graphic story. https://t.co/QAZB6sPrAh Thank you to everyone who voted and supported me. The fact a story like mine could even win was just not something I imagined happening ever. Thank you @UrsaMajorAwards pic.twitter.com/FIhfVa0BVr — Wiggly Squiggle (@toddlergurl) May 15, 2022

An Endgame variant of Rocket Raccoon (as built and played by Akela Taka) and Fur Affinity gained victory by significant margins in Best Costume and Best Website, while Best Dramatic Series (taken by Helluva Boss vs. Beastars), Best Game (Deltarune: Chapter 2 vs. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart), Best Magazine (Dogpatch Press vs. Flayrah) and Best Motion Picture (Raya and the Last Dragon vs. Luca) all saw close races.

Best Novel was a clear (albeit not crushing) win for The Captain's Oath (Rick Griffin). Conversely, Best Short Fiction was a close victory for 'Where Have All The Mousies Gone' by Mary E. Lowd, who offered perspective on her three other nominations in the category, three in Best Novel, one for Best Magazine, and one for Best Non-Fiction — ultimately won by Chris Stokel-Walker's 'This furry scientist won’t let Twitter’s COVID pessimists kill her vibe'.

Open nominations for this year's awards opened mid-January, for all works published in 2021 featuring anthropomorphic animal characters, with voting also open to the public.

Prior to voting's close, anonymous commenters disparaged Nightstar's promotional endeavours, which included visibility hacks such as posting comics as stories. But nobody could fault her for effort, with not only a nominations plug or two... or three, but numerous comic strips 'desperately' seeking readers' votes. Likewise, Shine's artist Star sought nomination and invited fans to vote, as did Rocket's builder Akela Taka. Of course, this approach was not always successful — but to some, even a nomination felt like a victory.

Ursa Major Awards organizers ALAA also run the Recommended Anthropomorphics List, which has over 90 recommendations for 2022.