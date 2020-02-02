2019 Ursa Major Award Nominations open until the end of February 14th

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Nominations for the 2019 Ursa Major Awards are now open and will close at midnight on February 15th.

To submit your nominations in any of thirteen categories, everyone must first go to the nominations page to enroll for a key.

The categories are:

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work or Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

Please note that the Fursuit category requires all of the following: a link to a good photo taken in 2019, where it was taken, and who made it.

If a nominee in the other categories is not listed in the Recommended List, please supply a link to it. It never hurts to supply a link if you are unsure if it is in the list.

Be sure to get have your voice heard prior to the deadline before February 15th and nominate your favorite items today!