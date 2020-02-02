2019 Ursa Major Award Nominations open until the end of February 14th
Nominations for the 2019 Ursa Major Awards are now open and will close at midnight on February 15th.
To submit your nominations in any of thirteen categories, everyone must first go to the nominations page to enroll for a key.
The categories are:
- Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work or Series
- Best Anthropomorphic Novel
- Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction
- Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story
- Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip
- Best Anthropomorphic Magazine
- Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration
- Best Anthropomorphic Game
- Best Anthropomorphic Website
- Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)
Please note that the Fursuit category requires all of the following: a link to a good photo taken in 2019, where it was taken, and who made it.
If a nominee in the other categories is not listed in the Recommended List, please supply a link to it. It never hurts to supply a link if you are unsure if it is in the list.
Be sure to get have your voice heard prior to the deadline before February 15th and nominate your favorite items today!
About the authorGoldfur (Bernard Doove) — read stories — contact (login required)
a chakat from Cranbourne (Melbourne), Australia, interested in science fiction and bushwalking
I am an amateur artist and author of many anthropomorphic works. I have been involved with the furry fandom for about two decades, but I've basically been a furry fan all my life.
