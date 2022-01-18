Ursa Major Awards open for 2021 Nominations

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The annual Ursa Major Awards have opened for nominations for the best furry content for the year of 2021. You may enter your nominations here. The categories up for nomination this year are listed below. Be sure to get your entries in before February 12th.

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

A large list of recommended items from each of these categories can be found here if you are looking for some examples that reside under each category. You may select content that is not listed on this recommended list as long as it was published or created in 2021. You can also only nominate for categories you are familiar with and leave the rest without entries.