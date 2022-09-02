Newsbytes archive for August 2022
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.
GreenReaper: "I'm done with cats," @KCS_District Board of Education VP Golden said. "It is disruptive to the learning environment. [...] This is the next pronoun." (Dogs and raccoons are also under consideration.)
GreenReaper: Batgirl axed a month after test screenings, joining Big Bug Man in failed animal-themed superhero films.
GreenReaper: After fibres from your fursuit, dust from car tyres is the latest environmental threat from convention trips. Maybe take the train?
dronon: Climate change may affect the gender of turtles, alligators and crocodiles. And cheetahs are coming back to India.
dronon: A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara is a book of young adult fiction in which the protagonist is a furry fan.
Rakuen Growlithe: Polish Institute of Nature Conservation faces backlash after classifying domestic cats as an invasive species.
Rakuen Growlithe: The number of wolf packs in the Alps have increased from 250 to 300 in the past year!
GreenReaper: Turkish bear finds bush honey has one crazy side-effect.
dronon: Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the works, aiming for 2024.
GreenReaper: Norwegian fishery officials kill popular walrus because the public just couldn't stay away from her.
Rakuen Growlithe: Cats from the German town of Walldorf allowed out once more after 3-month lockdown for breeding season of endangered bird.
GreenReaper: If you get the pox, try to avoid sleeping with your dog for a bit.
dronon: Scientists hope to use DNA editing to bring back the thylacine.
2cross2affliction: Why should you buy Turning Red on Blu-Ray? Though HBO Max is making the headlines for de-streaming titles, Disney invented "the Vault" (and has already de-streamed Avatar).
GreenReaper: It's not just you; dogs may cry when owners return.
2cross2affliction: An appreciation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through over the last nearly half-century.
2cross2affliction: It's not exactly as old as the Lascaux cave paintings, but this Internet archaeologist claims to have found the "oldest known Krystal fanart", which predates Star Fox Adventures.
2cross2affliction: A ranking of all 24 Pokémon movies.
GreenReaper: Flayrah's stories and Newsbytes can now be followed on @Flipboard. On mobile apps: search Flayrah → Social tab, RSS, See more, "Flayrah - Furry News", Follow. On Android, update Android System Webview from Google Play/your app store too.
GreenReaper: Slinky-types: pets or snacks?
Comments
Post new comment