Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

GreenReaper: "I'm done with cats," @KCS_District Board of Education VP Golden said. "It is disruptive to the learning environment. [...] This is the next pronoun." (Dogs and raccoons are also under consideration.)

GreenReaper: Batgirl axed a month after test screenings, joining Big Bug Man in failed animal-themed superhero films.

GreenReaper: After fibres from your fursuit, dust from car tyres is the latest environmental threat from convention trips. Maybe take the train?

dronon: Climate change may affect the gender of turtles, alligators and crocodiles. And cheetahs are coming back to India.

dronon: A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara is a book of young adult fiction in which the protagonist is a furry fan.

Rakuen Growlithe: Polish Institute of Nature Conservation faces backlash after classifying domestic cats as an invasive species.

Rakuen Growlithe: The number of wolf packs in the Alps have increased from 250 to 300 in the past year!

GreenReaper: Turkish bear finds bush honey has one crazy side-effect.

dronon: Kung Fu Panda 4 is in the works, aiming for 2024.

GreenReaper: Norwegian fishery officials kill popular walrus because the public just couldn't stay away from her.

Rakuen Growlithe: Cats from the German town of Walldorf allowed out once more after 3-month lockdown for breeding season of endangered bird.

GreenReaper: If you get the pox, try to avoid sleeping with your dog for a bit.

dronon: Scientists hope to use DNA editing to bring back the thylacine.

2cross2affliction: Why should you buy Turning Red on Blu-Ray? Though HBO Max is making the headlines for de-streaming titles, Disney invented "the Vault" (and has already de-streamed Avatar).

GreenReaper: It's not just you; dogs may cry when owners return.

2cross2affliction: An appreciation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through over the last nearly half-century.

2cross2affliction: It's not exactly as old as the Lascaux cave paintings, but this Internet archaeologist claims to have found the "oldest known Krystal fanart", which predates Star Fox Adventures.

2cross2affliction: A ranking of all 24 Pokémon movies.

GreenReaper: Slinky-types: pets or snacks?