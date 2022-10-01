Newsbytes archive for September 2022

Posted by Anon on Sat 1 Oct 2022 - 10:29

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, and GreenReaper.

2cross2affliction: An article on how the indie developer of a game about an alligator detective was able to outsmart scammers on Steam.

GreenReaper: While we're catching up with the last decade: Discord, Telegram, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Picarto and Patreon accounts can now be linked on Flayrah profiles and comments. Edit your profile to add these. [Semi-inspired by @CassidyTheCivet]

GreenReaper: Forget dragons on cars; dolphins on jet-skis is the next trend.

2cross2affliction: Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers has won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

GreenReaper: Chimp escapes keepers in Kharkiv, but has second thoughts in rain.

GreenReaper: The chimps are back - and this time, they're drumming.

dronon: Gargoyles will be returning in comics this December.

GreenReaper: Also returning: cheetahs to India.

GreenReaper: Fox-based Nordic adventure game Spirit of the North is free on Epic Games until September 22. [IndieGamesBundles]

GreenReaper: One bird, two ships: osprey from the Scottish Borders hitches a lift to Spain on his first trip to Africa.

dronon: Well, that's one way of avoiding overweight luggage fees...

dronon: Dinsey considering making a film with their Figment the dragon character.