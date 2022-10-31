Digging Up Positivity - October 2022

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 2 votes)

Welcome you amazing critters with another episode of Digging Up Positivity, stay till the end to find out who won that lovely paw pillow, but we also have our monthly dose of amazing charities, animation news, emotion support animals, and our special guest of this month is Sherbert! Do stay tuned for that little ball of chaos but first, a trainload of charities amongst other things!

South Afrifur Furry Convention

Finally the numbers are in from a small but very generous bunch of critters from South Africa, where South Afrifur Furry Convention with 56 attendees raised $1,195.70 for the Phoenix Animal Care & Treatment, the Cheetah Experience, and Jugomaro Predator Park.

WA Fur Frenzy

Meanwhile in a land down under West Aussie Fur Frenzy raised $4,267.42 for Greyhound Adoptions

Wild North

And in the UK, the amazing convention held in a castle, Wild North, raised $894.57 for Stray Aid.

Furever West

But in the US we had Furever West, another cozy little convention where 66 attendees raised $684.47 for the Laramie Animals Welfare Society

Paws for a Cause: Towers of animals

Did you ever heard the joke that furries are stackable? No? Well, I did, but these lovely critters took that to the next level! Paws for a Cause raised $3,065 for Rainbow Railroad.

Alamo City Furry Invasion

You think we are done yet? Oh no no no. In Alamo City a brave group of furries raised $7,518.47 for BeePawsitive. Is that name a pun? Oh yes, and I love it.

WPAF

The Western Pennsylvania Furry Weekend raised a most impressive $15,857.41 for Paws across Pittsburgh

Arizona Furcon

And last, but not least, Arizona Furcon raised $1,378 for American Freedom Paws Rescue.

M33KOR’s Wheelchair

A very talented artist from Australia, known for amazing bird drawings and more, found themselves in a dire situation, in need for a new wheelchair, and those things are expensive! But many banded together and raised enough for a new one!

Arizona Fucon Charity Results

And the last convention, but the not least, Arizona Furcon raised $1,378 for the American Freedom Paws Rescue.

The Total So far...



As you can see, we are all on a roll. Besides all these charities we have ongoing efforts like #ArtForUkraine and FursForLife, they are going to have a weekend filled with gaming stream at November 5 and 6, so be sure to keep an eye on them.

And right now, for all the furry charities that we’ve covered so far. The total for this year so for is...drumroll please... $937,963.22. This year still has 2 months to go and we already crushed last years total by $200,000! Will we make a million? I am SO. HYPED.

Throwback to Eurofurence

We were working our proverbial tails off during Eurofurence. And one of the people there was Sharkfox, a fellow furtuber, and one of the things I love is to see people having their first con experience a good one. And he made an amazing video about this.

[Sharkfox Item]

My apologies to Laser II, I honestly am like, the worst, with names.

Meerkats go against Darwins’ theory of evolution

Ah yes, meerkats, our favourite pastimes include such wonders as advanced mob warfare, and screwing with the theory of evolution. How you might ask! Well, according to Doctor Sjouke Kingma, the evolutionary biologist at the University of

Wageningen explains: According to Darwins’ evolution theory every animal will do anything to ensure their genes are passed along, and their own survive.

In more simple terms. Eat, sleep, *beep*, repeat. But meerkats, together with several bird

species actually care for others too and just for their own gain. In fact 9% of bird species do this, and 3% of all mammals. So they are trying to bend the theory a bit, where we, and the birds, are more towards ensuring the survival of our own species by working together. Humans, take note! This really works! You can do this!

Emotional Support Animal

It is no secret that animals can help us tremendously in life. Commonly we have cats, dogs, birds and so on. And dogs make excellent emotional support animals. But some people going a step further. Like this American friend with an emotional

support peacock.

But wait!

This fine gentleman has an emotional support alligator.

Yes. But of course, we will not judge this book by its leathery cover. Turns out this lovely alligator really does not bite people. And the two really seem to hit it off. He (the alligator) even has been a ring bearer at a wedding. But before you run off to the nearest swamp. This alligator really is a huge exception! He lacks the instinct to bite.. so please don’t try this at home. I beg of you!

Ghibli Park

Meanwhile in Japan they are opening Ghibli Park! And I am ever so excited. Known for outstanding animations such as Princess Mononoke, My Neighbour Totoro and so much more, it was just a matter of time. The park will be opened November 1st. I for one will be adding this to my ever growing pile of ‘reasons to visit Japan’.

Super Mario Brothers

Earlier this month I woke up and sensed the collective internet swooning over bowser. Not just the usual suspects. Because the long awaited Super Mario trailer dropped. Sure, Mario is Mario, but our man..lizard... bowser stole the show while

Mario was Mario. However, he does sound better in the French version. Despite being Italian. But hey, what do I know, I am just a merekat.

Anyway go check out the trailer it really is-- oh they made some awesome memes to go with it-- I'm really looking forward to that movie.

Special Guest: Sherbert

But now...Sherbert!

[Insert 10 minutes of chaos]

Thank you

Thank you for sticking with us till the very end! If you want to see some more of me, check out Twitch every Monday at 8pm Central European Time where we spend the evening with some chill beats and artwork. Like here, where I am drawing for #ArtForUkraine.

But now, the moment you all have been waiting for! Well, at least some as we see in the comments! This wonderful paw! Who gets to cuddle, to snuggle and to call it names... drumroll please... Quiran! With a big thanks to the google random number generator. Please do contact me as soon as possible through my socials so we can verify things. Remember you have up until the next episode to do so.

Do you still want a paw? Well, go check out Artwork Tee merchandise store amongst with other cool stuff like stickers, t-shirts and more. Or if you are really awesome, do check out my Patreon or Subscribestar and toss a coin to your meerkat like these amazing people: Cosmik with a K, Els Deckers, Falconeo, Hanzana, Ishnula, Kitako, Manick, Tantroo McNally, Taross, and Score Chaser.

Thank you all for dropping by, stay awesome, and all the hugs!