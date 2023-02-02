Newsbytes archive for January 2023

Posted by Anon on Wed 1 Feb 2023 - 21:25

Contributors this month include dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: Hunters in Sweden are set to kill 75 wolves from a population of 460 as the government ignores advice from scientists that the wolf population must be increased.

GreenReaper: Four legs good, two legs better? Well, not exactly; but this fox seems to be doing well enough on their forepaws.

Rakuen Growlithe: Ancient stone tools from Brazil are not evidence of early humans in the Americas but were likely created by capuchin monkeys.

earthfurst: Sunday is the final update for the Ursa Major Awards 2022 Recommended Anthropomorphic List. If you want a furry 2022 work added to the RAList, email info to UMA by this Friday (Jan 13) (e-address at UMA RAL webpage).

GreenReaper: The Chuck E. Cheese update process is just as old-fashioned as you might think.

earthfurst: Ursa Awards' RAL page says recommendations of furry 2022 works must be received by midnight PST, January 13 (i.e. start of Friday). Reply about deadline was "How about we say 11:59 pm PST Friday 13th instead?" So we can still send suggestions for the RAL.

Rakuen Growlithe: Ukraine's defences reinforced by beavers!

Rakuen Growlithe: A hunter in Pennsylvania shot and killed an Alaskan malamute mix in a bright harness after mistaking it for a coyote. Didn't apologise, faces no consequences.

earthfurst: Trailer for Lackadaisy: The Animated Short posted to YouTube, with music, voice-actors, and Rocky's laughing.

Rakuen Growlithe: New York becomes the 10th state in the U.S. to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals.

Rakuen Growlithe: Wild monkeys in South Africa are the first primates to learn to use touch screens. Opens the way to new research opportunities without captivity.

GreenReaper: Echidnas beat the heat down under with one disgusting trick.

dronon: Ursa Major Award nominations are open until February 11! New category - Furry Music! But they need a minimum number of qualifying nominees, so send it your nominations, along with links!