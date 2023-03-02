Newsbytes archive for February 2023

Posted by Anon on Wed 1 Mar 2023 - 18:18

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, Acton, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Acton: Furry convention in Orlando reports pipe bomb, AR-15 threats by man on Tumblr.

[Editor's note: The individual arrested in this news link also submitted suspicious articles to Flayrah in June and August of 2022, supposedly to warn about someone, but more likely in order to smear them. We were unable to independently confirm the truthfulness of the claims being made. However, because other aspects of the writing were definitely deceptive in nature (such as using sockpuppets), we did not post their articles to Flayrah, nor engage in communication with the author.]

GreenReaper: UK tests find "nine otters and foxes were positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1", probably from feeding on birds with the virus.

2cross2affliction: A new version of Fortnite's anthro fox skin Fennix, Winter Warrior Fennix, has been added to the game's files, though it is currently unreleased. This version is an Arctic fox, naturally.

GreenReaper: The ross seal sounds like it came from outer space - while the crabeater mimicks a chainsaw.

Rakuen Growlithe: Life, uh, finds a way.

2cross2affliction: The difference between cats and dogs is that if you take a group of stray dogs and make an r-rated movie about them called Strays, it's a comedy, but with cats, it's horror.

2cross2affliction: In an earnings call today, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed, yes, there probably will be a Zootopia 2.

GreenReaper: Critically endangered "dancing lemur" born in Chester after moving from the USA.

Rakuen Growlithe: SoFurry back online after one week's downtime.

GreenReaper: This year, why not feed your ex to a possum?

GreenReaper: "I have responsibilities and bills to pay and Lolleep doesn't. He just worries about candy."

GreenReaper: "Furries but make it fashion" - Catwalk models with animal-head prostheses divide opinion at "Please Don't Eat My Friends" exhibition in New York.

dronon: Over in VR, the Furality Luma Festival had 11,806 registrations!