Newsbytes archive for May 2023

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, mwalimu, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Sonious: The Guardian covers cat costume that caught attention at Met Gala.

2cross2affliction: Crowdfunding for Papa Bear, a movie about a man who finds out his dad is a furry, has begun, based partially on one of the writer's own experiences with his furry dad.

earthfurst: 3 cat costumes at 2023 Met Gala were 1) Jared Leto's cat suit, 2) Doja Cat in "glittering cat ears" & "facial prosthetics to make her look even more catlike", and 3) Lil Nas X in silver full-body glitter "with glittering whiskers", & "sharp claws".

dronon: Animated cat films in development: Flow by Gints Zilbalodis, and Ghost Cat Anzu.

GreenReaper: From the BBC's 2014 archives: Ukrainian-born performance artist Oleg Kulik talks of his time representing post-Soviet Russia as an angry dog. (More recently, he was investigated for "rehabilitating Nazism".)

Rakuen Growlithe: The UK is embracing cruelty again as, after 25 years, the government allows testing makeup ingredients on animals once more. Even most makeup brands oppose the change.

2cross2affliction: Fortnite releases a new furry skin, Wendell the wolf (or possibly coyote?), complete with a short animated trailer.

GreenReaper: "Many therians avoid looking in mirrors because it reminds them that they are not what they think they are."

dronon: Sad news; KAMO, one of the founding members of Kigurumi Kagetsu, the Japanese fursuit makers, passed away earlier this year.

mwalimu: Brevard (Florida) school board likely to ban furry attire in updated dress code.

dronon: Manga: The Fox & Little Tanuki. (tip: Kakurady)

GreenReaper: Your next 'fursona'- the rainbow sea slug?

dronon: Rough footage of Mouse, a first-person shooter still in the early stages of development.

2cross2affliction: As 2023 marks Robin Hood's 50th anniversary, positive mainstream critical reassessment of the movie is more and more influenced by furry.

2cross2affliction: In time for Halloween, the film of Five Nights at Freddy's will release both theatrically and on streaming service Peacock October 27.

GreenReaper: New UK animal testing licenses banned.

dronon: Lunark is a science-fiction cinematic action platformer created as a pixel-art homage to early 90s games such as Prince of Persia, Another World and Flashback, and although this video review doesn't show it, anthro-cat NPCs are part of the story.

dronon: Neopets might be making a comeback. [Marketing buzzword warning: Web3, Metaverse, and NFTs.]

GreenReaper: "I'll have what you're having" - gulls pick people's preferred packets.

dronon: Megaplex makes difficult decision about age limits due to Florida politics. [Also covered later by Rolling Stone.]

dronon: Purdue University is offering an online course to become certified in rat tickling.

dronon: An early trailer for Moonbriar, a visual novel aiming for a 2024 release. (tip: Arrkay)