Newsbytes archive for July 2023

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

earthfurst: Elon announced new restriction for number of tweets each user allowed to READ per day. PAID accounts can read 6000. Regular users can read only 600. "New unverified accounts" can read 300. Tweets are only visible if you are logged in with an account.

2cross2affliction: SonicFox won another Mortal Kombat fight.

GreenReaper: After running a racehorse to its death against a 5'7" wall, some Japanese are calling for change to a Shinto festival's "traditional rite".

GreenReaper: Hunting the creators of commissioned monkey torture videos.

dronon: A very kind outsider review of the Furality: Luma Festival in VRChat earlier this year!

earthfurst: Extinctioners back in print for 1st time in "almost 10 years" in Antarctic Press's Planet Comics starting in #21 (reprints 1st Extinctioners story). Creator: "Hopefully with enough interest I can make AP the new home for new Extinctioners stories."

dronon: NSFW. Baldur's Gate 3 goes there with a shapeshifting druid.

dronon: Disney (Marvel) brings back the Brute Force animal team.

dronon: On Steam this week for coyote fans: "Starshifter is a game about shapeshifting, desert animals, and finding your place."

2cross2affliction: California surfers are being attacked by a rogue sea otter.

dronon: The shortlisted entries for the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography awards.

2cross2affliction: SAG-AFTRA, the actor's union currently striking against movie studios, has put out a statement that "cosplay" (and, by extension, fursuiting) will not get you barred from joining the union in the future. (Also, Flayrah can still review movies.)

Rakuen Growlithe: He's watching those courts like a... well, a hawk.

dronon: Nomad Complex shutting down, but hope to reopen in the future.

2cross2affliction: Lackadaisy, a YouTube animated series featuring Prohibition era cats, has released a Season 1 teaser trailer. [Editor's note: This project is being crowd-funded by one of the main founders of the Burned Furs.]

2cross2affliction: Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron will be the festival opener for the Toronto International Film Festival, a first for animation.

GreenReaper: The trials of the first gungan roleplayer.

GreenReaper: Party Animals-branded graphics card offers a splash of anthropmorphic colour in an often-monotone market - and there's an otter on the back, too. 🦦