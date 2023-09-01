Newsbytes archive for August 2023

Posted by Anon on Fri 1 Sep 2023 - 07:56

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

GreenReaper: Alright, fess up: which of you rats thought it was a good idea to chew through the Internet connection?

dronon: Patreon issues are causing paused payouts and canceled subscriptions.

dronon: Possibly in production: Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. Also keeping a look-out for Little Emma, by the same studio.

dronon: Also possibly in the works, X Factor in the Jungle.

dronon: The Monkey King will be released on Netflix on August 18.

2cross2affliction: Solidly in "slightly better than a rumor" territory, but early 90s Saturday morning TMNT ripoff cartoons C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa and Biker Mice from Mars may be returning.

Rakuen Growlithe: A biology professor at Purdue University is using Pokemon as a tool to help teach biology.

dronon: An external review of attending Denfur 2023.

GreenReaper: South African pastor charged with animal abuse over anointing a young barn owl with oil and salt in a "cleansing ceremony" - possibly also breaking its wing.

GreenReaper: Radio New Zealand has a video piece about the takahē, an endangered species of flightless birds once thought to have been "eaten to extinction" which number less than 500 in total - still an increase from 263 a decade ago.

GreenReaper: Belfast Live gives surprisingly reasonable advice for parents of furry children, somewhat sabotaged by sensational headline.