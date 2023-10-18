Gaming Furever relaunches

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

Some of you may remember GamingFurever.com! We first launched in 2011 as a place where furries and anthro video game enthusiasts could come together to discuss current happenings, get the latest gaming news for games featuring furries of all sorts, and to host a database of every type of game featuring animal anthros, or games where you play as an animal.

We grew over the next ten years to host an incredibly talented group of volunteer staff and writers who streamed a bevy of games, published quality editorials and reviews only found on GF, and facilitated many new friendships for visitors to the site and community.

In the late 2010s, life for me, as the head of the site, was in flux and busier than ever. It became hard to put as much of a focus on GF as it truly deserved, and maintaining the website in a secure manner became too much of a responsibility to keep it going. To top it off, 2020 was what it was for everyone, and it felt like a good time to go on a bit of a hiatus. Important word: hiatus!

Turning the page to 2022, and things started to steady out, in a good way for me IRL. I got a job that has me traveling a lot, but also kept sparking those treasured gaming memories from the times spent with GF members and staff. My wife and I moved to Texas and settled down, and we really bonded over the ability to play games together while apart, and enjoyed discussing and playing those games over voice with friends new and old. Something about those shared experiences over the past two years drove me to start developing Gaming Furever anew.

Now, we’ve arrived here, at a brand new, yet familiar place. We’ve slimmed down what GF was to these four focuses: Furry Game News, Furry Game Archive, Community, and Streaming. We want to be able to stick to weekly schedules that you can come to expect quality content from, while adding in an extra helping of fun on top of a welcoming atmosphere. Additionally, we want to be a site with a heart that beats to video gaming and all of its aspects that is accessible to those who consider themselves fully “furry” or those who just want to know what “we” think of games that feature our favorite anthros and animals. We hope to review, stream, and discuss all kinds of games that allow us to discover new ways of portraying furries and anthros and everything in-between! It’s an exciting prospect that we loved delivering on for all those years and can’t wait to do so again.

So! We hope you’ll join us over at GamingFurever.com by registering for an account and getting involved, following us on our social media channels (links at the top and bottom of all pages), and by following our three stream team members for Uncivil Gamers. We will post all of our news articles, weekly furry game archive additions, and upcoming giveaways through streams on our Twitter/X and Facebook pages.

Happy Gaming, and welcome back to Gaming Furever, “A Different Breed of Gamers!”

~Daxel