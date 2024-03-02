Newsbytes archive for February 2024

Posted by Anon on Sat 2 Mar 2024 - 02:50

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, Acton, dronon, earthfurst, and GreenReaper.

GreenReaper: The Berkeley Beacon covers Anthro New England 2024, with quotes from several dealers and artists.

GreenReaper: Meanwhile, Further Confusion 2024 gets coverage from the student newspaper of Menlo-Atherton High School, the M-A Chronicle.

GreenReaper: And why not? SonicFox (the gamer, not the folf) has been spotted in pop documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.

dronon: I don't know what this Chinese animation is, but I really like it!

GreenReaper: Forest of Ae beats out Castle O'er 50-15 in annual pine marten scat counting competition, but debate rages over whether use of artificial dens gave Ae an advantage, or O'er started too late to win this season.

GreenReaper: The "obviously phallic' Babugeri of Bulgaria, whose costumes are made from the pelts of roughly eight goats.

2cross2affliction: Zootopia 2 is coming November 26 in 2025. That's it. That's the Newsbyte.

earthfurst: On Tuesday (Feb 6) ABC TV's Nightline had a segment (available on YouTube) titled "Mascot Mania": talking about sports mascots, attending Mascot Boot Camp by Dave Raymond (1st Phillie Phanatic), and visiting the Mascot Hall of Fame in Indiana.

GreenReaper: A fundraiser for ConFurence co-founder Mark Merlino (Sy Sable) has raised $31,521 of a $35,000 target in two days, with 498 donations towards hospital fees, rehab, nursing and medications related to a recent series of strokes. [tip: Ash Coyote]

dronon: The tragic saga of Coyote vs. Acme continues.

dronon: Don't forget to nominate contenders for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards! Deadline: Before the end of February 17.

GreenReaper: Mark's underlying condition was diagnosed as stage IV liver cancer. He chose to return home for hospice care. The target was raised to $52,000, which was met as of Tuesday 13th.

GreenReaper: Mark passed away today, after visiting ended last night.

dronon: Vice has been very supportive of our fandom, but might be shut down soon. If we don't want to rely on archive.org , now might be the time to save copies of their articles.

GreenReaper: A record attempt best not repeated: eating one (or more) of every animal.

Acton: Furlandia removes Mary E. Lowd as Writing Guest of Honor.

GreenReaper: Mary E. Lowd's letter to Furlandia chairman Gene Anderson regarding the decision, said to be based on the backlash against the use of AI-generated book covers in her work.

dronon: Satire from The Onion: Trump booed at furry con while hawking new $399 tail.