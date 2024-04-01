Newsbytes archive for March 2024

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, and GreenReaper.

GreenReaper: Danville Dairy Daddies look to follow up Tony's frosted flakes with suggestive social media posts from mascot McCreamy.

2cross2affliction: Don't worry, the Cóyotl awards are still happening! Nominations are open until April 5 for Furry Writers' Guild members.

GreenReaper: Capcom's action RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 promises Beastren avatar, "small fry" monsters and multiple active bosses now that large numbers of fur-covered characters can be rendered.

GreenReaper: Sorry for the recent downtime - we ran into a bug, causing the database to hang. We're now on a fixed version.

2cross2affliction: In the biggest Oscars dog scandal since Rin Tin Tin lost the first Best Actor trophy to an actual Nazi (look it up) it has been revealed canine star of Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall will not attend the ceremony.

2cross2affliction: Hooray for Hollywood! With the 96th Academy Awards taking place in literally half an hour of this posting, we've updated our Best Animated Feature Ranking through the 95th.

2cross2affliction: Update/correction to a previous Newsbyte: Messi the dog did indeed appear on the Oscars telecast, though possibly only in prerecorded gags, and not physically.

dronon: Helping a fox kit avoid imprinting on humans.

GreenReaper: Flayrah's user profile pages now include links to Bluesky accounts.

GreenReaper: Cashing in on sneps in Canada: the Toronto Star covers Furnal Equinox's latest instance.

GreenReaper: Hyped game trailer promises animals in wells this May.

GreenReaper: Claim that furries use litter trays in classrooms fails to sway majority of New Hampshire voters.

dronon: Designing a tail for space.

GreenReaper: There's only a few hours left to vote in the 2023 Ursa Major Awards. (Music cut from 2023 Ursa Major Awards after 'squabbling')

2cross2affliction: The sequel to DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys is scheduled to release next year, August 1. A very early plot synopsis reveals a rival female team.

GreenReaper: The building is on fire - and as usual, humans are a big part of the problem.