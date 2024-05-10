The End of the Woof As We Know It

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

This is certainly a different take on a very old legend. We’ve talked before about the author Greg Van Eekhout and his book Voyage of the Dogs. Well it seems he’s still in a canine mood with his new book, Fenris & Mott. “When Mott finds a puppy abandoned in a recycling bin, she’s ready to do everything she can to protect him. What she doesn’t realize, however, is that this is the legendary wolf Fenris, who’s prophesied to bring about the end of the world by eating the moon. Now Mott has found herself in charge of making sure the hungry pup—who’s busy munching on lampposts, cars, and water towers—doesn’t see all of California as an appetizer, while also hiding him from the Norse gods who are hot on his trail, determined to see the prophecy come true.” Typical canine hyjinks, of course. Find out more over at the publisher’s page.



