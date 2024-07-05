Creative Commons license icon

Newsbytes archive for June 2024

Posted by Anon on Fri 5 Jul 2024
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, and Sonious.

Sonious: First issue of the furry gay slice of life comic Circles has been successfully added to Library of Congress (per Zalno).

GreenReaper: Darlington bun makes TikTok with mum.

2cross2affliction: The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first Looney Tunes movie both fully animated and not a compilation of shorts; a clip has been released ahead of its festival premiere. Still no word when it's hitting theaters.

GreenReaper: AI takes on dog barks, with 70% success.

2cross2affliction: Now combine upcoming animated movies and AI learning to talk with animals: The Wild Robot from DreamWorks has gotten its second trailer.

2cross2affliction: It's a trilogy! Paddington in Peru releases a trailer. It will be out later this year in the UK, and in January in the U.S.

GreenReaper: Actress Amandla Stenberg tells of her encounter with LondonFurs in a park outside her hotel while she was attending Star Wars Celebration, on The Tonight Show [via Glitter].

dronon: From Chile, a teaser trailer for the film Brave Cat.

GreenReaper: Abstracts and proposals for the Furry Studies conference in Rotterdam in October 2024 must be submitted by 17:00 UTC on Monday 24 June 2024.

