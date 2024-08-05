Newsbytes archive for July 2024

Posted by Anon on Mon 5 Aug 2024 - 08:55

Contributors this month include dronon, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

GreenReaper: Carpenter ants perform amputations in selective circumstances to avoid the spread of infection.

Sonious: Pittsburgh local news reports that Anthrocon regained its record for in-person convention event attendance in 2024.

dronon: Scholastic is rebooting Tezuka.

dronon: The Guardian (well, its Sunday alter-ego The Observer) looks at furry fandom.

Rakuen Growlithe: In California, a Search and Rescue team take a helicopter and fly 2.4 km to rescue two rottweilers and their puppies that were left when their owner's car broke down while fleeing a fire.

(Not sure where the change to the next month happened, so one or two late-July newsbytes may appear at the beginning of the August recap.)