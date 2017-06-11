Symbol of a Nation slated for Anthrocon release
Symbol of a Nation, edited by Fred Patten, is launching at Anthrocon 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the June 29-July 3 five-day weekend.
Symbol of a Nation is an all-original anthology of 11 short stories and novelettes featuring the anthropomorphized official animal (or bird) symbols of nations. This is designed to appeal to both s-f & fantasy fans, and fans of political science.
Below are the list of countries and animals that will be included in this set:
Belgium – lion
Chile – Andean condor
Denmark – mute swan
Italy – wolf
Malaysia – tiger
Mauritius – dodo (extinct)
Namibia - oryx
Romania - lynx
Singapore - lion
Spain - bull
U.S.A. – bald eagle
Vietnam – water buffalo
From a famous extinct animal bioengineered to new life, to animal/bird astronauts, to animals adapted to their nation’s environments, to a 19-century heraldic animal struggling to remain relevant in today’s world, these are stories that will make you think about the national animal symbols that we and some of our neighbors have adopted.
Contents
♣ Didus ineptus Linnaeus, by Roz Gibson
♣ A Poor Uncle’s Apprentice, by BanWynn Oakshadow
♣ Remembering the Forgotten, by H. J. Pang
♣ The Moon Like an Unhatched Egg, by Mary E. Lowd
♣ Crossroads the Namib, by Jako Malan
♣ Sdani White Wings, by Jennifer Sowle
♣ The Scent of Lantana, by Frances Pauli
♣ Huitaca, by Televassi
♣ To the Kingdom They Come, by H. J. Pang
♣ Bread and Butter, by Allison Thai
♣ The Lion of the Low Countries, by Alice “Huskyteer” Dryden
The book is available for pre-ordered now from Goal Publications. It will be for sale at the Goal booth at Anthrocon. After the convention it will be available for online purchase on Goal's catalogue after the convention. Price: $17.50. vii + 241 pages. Print ISBN 978-0-99791-253-1, Digital ISBN 978-0-99791-254-8. Wraparound cover by Jenn ‘Pac’ Rodriguez.
The digital copy will also be made available sometime after the convention.
