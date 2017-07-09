Creative Commons license icon

One year with 'Pokémon Go'

Posted by (Brendan Kachel) on Sat 8 Jul 2017 - 20:42
Your rating: None Average: 4 (1 vote)

huskyteerohmygoodnesslookatyou.jpg"Augmented reality" mobile game and worldwide phenomenon Pokémon Go was released to the public July 6, 2016, meaning the game has just passed its first year anniversary. To celebrate, the game has released versions of series mascot Pikachu wearing a hat based on anime protagonist Ash Ketchum's into the wild (Ash hat versions of pre-evolved Pichu and evolution Raichu are also available).

The anniversary event featuring the hat-bedecked Pikachus is expected to run through July 24, and also features an "Anniversary Box" in the game shop, which six Incubators (allowing players to hatch eggs), six Max Revives (items that heal Pokémon "fainted" during the Gym battle portion of the game), 20 Ultra Balls (needed to capture Pokémon) and two Raid Passes (allowing players to participate in Raids). The box is 1200 Pokécoins (currency that can be bought for real money or earned by battling at gyms).

The final days of the event coincide with the first days of Pokemon Go Fest, an event scheduled to be held in Chicago, Illinois, USA's Grant Park starting July 22. According to the event website, attendance is already sold out.

At the time of release, the game, which allowed players to track down and capture Pokémon "in real life" using smart phones, was a major hit, though opinions were divided as to whether it was the best thing (outside of Zootopia) to happen in 2016 or just another strike against the year. At one point, U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton encouraged voters to "Pokémon Go to the polls"; she was not elected president. Players searching for elusive Pokémon managed to stumble across bodies so frequently that articles were written assuring people stumbling across dead bodies is normal.

Despite all this, Nintendo and Niantic have claimed over 750 million downloads of the game, with over 250 billion Pokémon caught, all over the world.

Photo credit Huskyteer via Twitter.

Tags:

Comments

Sonious — Sat 8 Jul 2017 - 21:18
#1
Your rating: None

2016 was indeed a strange year, as I was getting my youtube channel going at this time, I sort of did a vote on topics on my Twitter feed.

One time Pokemon Go and coverage of police protest came up at exactly the same time, and actually tied in voting.

So, as a result I had challenged myself to make a sort of prepared speech that could be interpreted as talking about either scenario. That this was the oddity of 2016, in that there were people taking to the streets to try and make society better, while at the same time there were those going out to the streets to catch fictional creatures on a cell phone and that both were catching the eye of the news at the time. And at the time I didn't have a smart phone, and I still am white so I could really not view either group with an insider's view.

I guess it was sort of a tongue in cheek response to the "Pokemon Go to the polls" joke as it was like, come on, you're a political figure, you can do better.

My fellow Americans,

In early July of 2016, many took to the streets. Tired of the harsh reality in which they live, they desired a change. They wished for freedom to explore the world in which had been gifted to them, but all too often feel shuttered from.

With the technology of the modern era, we have tools in which can open the doors which many never had access to be before. We can connect with others who share our interests; with those that also wish to escape or solve the problems humanity has created for itself. And so, utilizing that technology and socially connecting with others with similar ideals and wishes, they decided to cut their corded existence, and to assemble.

And while these Americans push forward, others are skeptical. The life we live is currently better and safer than many of our predecessors. We have it good enough where we shouldn’t need to leave the comforts and safety we have provided ourselves in our own homes. That to head out into the streets is placing us in unnecessary danger, yet still we go.

Because for too long have we talked with each other about our interests behind the safety of closed doors. We wish to share our ideas, our stories, our trails with the world and wish to see more of that world. For our species has always been one of exploration, of discovery. When others say things cannot be better, that we’ve looked down all boulevards and avenues, that we’ve had all our best ideas, and made all the discoveries we can possibly make, that things can’t get better than they are in this moment; we look upon that skepticism with a critical eye.

For each generation is a derivation. To make things better than they were for the generation before it. To strive for the dreams of those before us, and to create hopeful future for the ones that follow us. However, we sometimes become blind to what those problems are, and our children will see something as a problem that we thought was simply a normality. As we get more distracted by our own day to day, we may not see the problems others may bear all too frequently.

So we make excuses.

We believe we should look down upon those that gather in the streets because they’re just fighting amongst one another. That because some of them dawn the colors of red and blue wrestle for control over territory, that we should look down upon them as a whole and ignore the problems they deal with. But know that there are many more that fly neither color, that follow their instinct and overcome the desire to join such cliques. It is deeply and immorally unfair to ignore the plights of those that merely wish to exist in peace because of those who are all too comfortable with lashing out at each other in war.

We must look to one another, be there for one another, and continue to do what we can for one another and not be blinded by the physical and psychological territorial aggression that is ingrained in our species. Our gifted planet is large enough for people of different creed to co-exist, if only we are not dismissive of those that pursue happiness and longevity for themselves and others.

And no matter how one feels about these gatherings, one thing is perfectly clear. We must work together to ensure that our citizens feel free to walk the streets with one another. That they can come together and assemble peacefully. That we can overcome our fears and get out and explore the wonderful things this world has to offer, equally, and work toward something better.

And with that, nation, I wish you a strong and healthy future.

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

2cross2affliction (Brendan Kachel)read storiescontact (login required)

a red fox

New teeth. That's weird.