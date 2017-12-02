Newsbytes archive for November 2017

Posted by Anon on Sat 2 Dec 2017 - 02:38

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Rakuen Growlithe: Careful. US courts interpret "dawg" as "dog" even when you ask for a lawyer. Need qualified dogs urgently.

Fred: New great ape species identified in Indonesia.

InkyCrow: Shout Factory to release the The Plague Dogs animated movie on blu-ray next Feburary

dronon: Winner of the 2017 BlizzCon Costume Contest.

dronon: Puppy sheepdog-in-training herds sheep into farmer's house.

GreenReaper: Armed raid on Comic Con by Islamist security forces demonstrates why there's no furry convention in Lybia.

Rakuen Growlithe: Kenyan official blames gay tourists for causing homosexuality in lions.

Rakuen Growlithe: Swiss police called to remove spider from bedroom

GreenReaper: Dance party organizer recklessly invites 'furries' to 'Daybreaker' (@dybrkr) early-morning yoga/rave combo at Boulder Theatre, Colorado on Nov 30. Yoga optional; faux-fur or onesies mandatory.

GreenReaper: In other news, Twitter's post limit has doubled, so the safe Newsbyte limit is now 251 characters plus link(s). Don't feel you have to use them all!

2cross2affliction: 26 movies are vying for the Best Animated Feature Oscar this year. Furry fare The Nut Job 2, Spark and My Little Pony were not submitted.

dronon: The finalists in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Fred: "Gruesome" giant coconut crab hunts birds.

2cross2affliction: Famed horror director John Carpenter on Sonic the Hedgehog: "I even like the one where he turns into a werewolf."

2cross2affliction: Pikachu is anthropomorphic.

dronon: Pottersville, Michael Shannon's baffling furry Christmas movie. (Tip: Oldhans117, Patch O'Furr, Fayroe)

dronon: The trailer for Rampage, the movie, scheduled for April 2018.

Rakuen Growlithe: Would your dog eat your face?

2cross2affliction: Allegations against Disney/Pixar animation head John Lasseter have caused him to step down temporarily.

GreenReaper: The Sole Strikes Back: angler's first kiss is also his most dangerous catch.

Sonious: Fox23 reports police on look out for a "furry" for inappropiate behaviors with 14 year old.

Fred: What if all animals had human intelligence?

Fred: Do we like anthropomorphic animals? Do we like anthropomorphic dead naked animals who dance?

dronon: If you want to divorce a prairie vole, start drinking.

earthfurst: Jill Barklem, creator of Brambly Hedge, died November 15. Jill wrote & drew 8 books in the children's book series about anthropomorphic mice living in the English countryside. The books were adapted into stop motion TV specials.

2cross2affliction: An in-depth look at the life and legacy of a panda sex god.