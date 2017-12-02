Newsbytes archive for November 2017
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.
Rakuen Growlithe: Careful. US courts interpret "dawg" as "dog" even when you ask for a lawyer. Need qualified dogs urgently.
Fred: New great ape species identified in Indonesia.
InkyCrow: Shout Factory to release the The Plague Dogs animated movie on blu-ray next Feburary
dronon: Winner of the 2017 BlizzCon Costume Contest.
dronon: Puppy sheepdog-in-training herds sheep into farmer's house.
GreenReaper: Armed raid on Comic Con by Islamist security forces demonstrates why there's no furry convention in Lybia.
Rakuen Growlithe: Kenyan official blames gay tourists for causing homosexuality in lions.
Rakuen Growlithe: Swiss police called to remove spider from bedroom
GreenReaper: Dance party organizer recklessly invites 'furries' to 'Daybreaker' (@dybrkr) early-morning yoga/rave combo at Boulder Theatre, Colorado on Nov 30. Yoga optional; faux-fur or onesies mandatory.
GreenReaper: In other news, Twitter's post limit has doubled, so the safe Newsbyte limit is now 251 characters plus link(s). Don't feel you have to use them all!
2cross2affliction: 26 movies are vying for the Best Animated Feature Oscar this year. Furry fare The Nut Job 2, Spark and My Little Pony were not submitted.
dronon: The finalists in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Fred: "Gruesome" giant coconut crab hunts birds.
2cross2affliction: Famed horror director John Carpenter on Sonic the Hedgehog: "I even like the one where he turns into a werewolf."
2cross2affliction: Pikachu is anthropomorphic.
dronon: Pottersville, Michael Shannon's baffling furry Christmas movie. (Tip: Oldhans117, Patch O'Furr, Fayroe)
dronon: The trailer for Rampage, the movie, scheduled for April 2018.
Rakuen Growlithe: Would your dog eat your face?
2cross2affliction: Allegations against Disney/Pixar animation head John Lasseter have caused him to step down temporarily.
GreenReaper: The Sole Strikes Back: angler's first kiss is also his most dangerous catch.
Sonious: Fox23 reports police on look out for a "furry" for inappropiate behaviors with 14 year old.
Fred: What if all animals had human intelligence?
Fred: Do we like anthropomorphic animals? Do we like anthropomorphic dead naked animals who dance?
dronon: If you want to divorce a prairie vole, start drinking.
earthfurst: Jill Barklem, creator of Brambly Hedge, died November 15. Jill wrote & drew 8 books in the children's book series about anthropomorphic mice living in the English countryside. The books were adapted into stop motion TV specials.
2cross2affliction: An in-depth look at the life and legacy of a panda sex god.
Comments
FYI, An update to the Plague Dogs movie disc release above. It's been postponed for Shout Factory to work with director Martin Rosen to restore the full uncut version of the film, instead of the edited version that was initially going to be presented.
Hooray for the full uncut version!
Fred Patten
