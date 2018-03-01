Creative Commons license icon

2017 Ursa Major Awards vote is now open

Posted by on Thu 1 Mar 2018 - 01:24
The Ursa Majors Awards logo. The 2017 Ursa Major Awards vote has been opened! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 12 categories. Voting closes on Saturday, March 31. Please pass on this annoucement if you're on a furry message forum or social media site!

The winners will be announced at FurDU 2018 (May 4-6). And if you have the time to vote, why not also suggest furry creations for the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?

This year's nominees are...

Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Dramatic Series or Short Work
TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Best Non-Fiction Work
Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.

Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

  • A&H Club, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 7 to November 25)
  • DreamKeepers, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 2 [#340] to December 18 [#385])
  • Endtown, by Aaron Neathery (Internet; January 2 to December 25)
  • Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler (Internet; Lackadaisy Gimmickry to Lackadaisy Deliria)
  • TwoKinds, by Tom Fischbach (Internet; January 5 to December 28)

Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

  • Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet; January 1 to December 29)
  • Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 4 to December 29)
  • DreamKeepers Prelude, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 6 [#350] to December 28 [#393])
  • Freefall, by Mark Stanley (Internet; January 2 to December 29)
  • Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 2 to December 29)

Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Published Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

  • Cuphead (Developer and Publisher: StudioMDHR Entertainment; September 29)
  • Night in the Woods (Developer: Infinite Fall, Publisher: Finji; February 21)
  • Sonic Mania (Developer: PagodaWest Games and Headcannon, Publisher: Sega; August 15)
  • Star Fox 2 (Developer: Nintendo and Argonaut Games, Publisher: Nintendo; September 29)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Developers: Playtonic Games; April 11)

Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

  • The Cross Time Cafe (forum for comic discussions, including many on the Recommended List)
  • e621.net (art, discussions, etc.)
  • Furry Writers' Guild (Supporting, informing, elevating, and promoting quality anthropomorphic fiction and its creators)
  • Inkbunny (furry art community)
  • WikiFur (furry fandom encyclopedia)

2cross2affliction — Thu 1 Mar 2018 - 02:28
#1
I didn't vote for Rock Dog in the nominations, but I was still counting it as a 2016 movie (the English language version, I'm assuming, is the one nominated as opposed to a Chinese language version released last year). The Nut Job 2 was my nominee vote that got shut out, so I'm okay with that.

I'm going to out on a limb here and guess MLP wins, though. I mean, that franchise is historically such an underdog at the Ursa Majors! I guess Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 could upset, though.

I just noticed that Spark didn't even make the Recommended List (not that I thought for a second it either would be or would deserve to be nominated). Ouch.

2cross2affliction — Thu 1 Mar 2018 - 02:32
#2
Also, major shut out for The Shape of Water here. Good thing Oscar voting ended Tuesday; this might have really impacted it's momentum come Sunday night.

Rakuen Growlithe — Thu 1 Mar 2018 - 06:36
#3
My voting for 2017 Ursa Majors...

Motion Picture
1) My Little Pony: The Movie
Only one I've seen in the list but a lot of fun for fans even if the plot was generic and predictable. Also, and one can't say this enough, Tempest was awesome and perfect in every scene.

DRAMATIC SHORT WORK OR SERIES
1) My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
It's a great series and season 7 had some great episodes. With people trying to sow more and divisions in the fandom, it's messages of love and tolerance are needed now more than when it first began airing.
2) Mascot Fur Life
Admittedly I haven't watched it yet. I've been meaning to invite some furs over to see it but I have seen the trailers. It's great to see this sort of work being done and I hope it does well in the voting. I don't want to see another disaster like when Bitter Lake lost out on a furry award to a non-furry movie.

NOVEL
Did not vote.

SHORT FICTION
1) Rickety V
I loved this story and Missed which lead to it. They were my favourites from Intimate Little Secrets and after I leant the book to a friend she said it was probably her favourite as well.

OTHER LITERARY WORK
1) Intimate Little Secrets
You can see my review here: https://www.flayrah.com/7199/review-intimate-little-secrets-rechan

GRAPHIC STORY
Did not vote.

COMIC STRIP
1) Housepets!
Still love this comic and it's been getting really interesting again.

MAGAZINE
1) Flayrah
Obviously.
2) In-Fur-Nation
I mostly see it on the side of Flayrah but I know it has good pedigree.
3) FurryFandom.es
Seems fairly inactive lately but good to get diversity and it's not pursuing an agenda of chasing shadows and promoting hatred and division within the furry fandom.

PUBLISHED ILLUSTRATION
1) ROAR volume 8
Just a really nice illustration.
2) Dogs of War
Also well done but doesn't have the appeal or emotion of the ROAR cover.
3) The Wayward Astronomer
Really cool lighting with the contrasting red and blue.

GAME
Did not vote.

WEBSITE
1) Inkbunny
My secondary site. Probably one of the fastest to load and has the good sense to let users block what they don't want to see rather than trying

to remove content that some users disapprove of.
2) Wikifur
It's good to have a fandom reference work.
3) e621.com
I know this has many critics but I still use it for easy browsing of content and follow the source links.

NON-FICTION WORK
2) Furry Nation
I hope to shortly write a full review for this. While it is a good book overall there are a mix of excellent chapters and chapters with factual errors where author bias prevented giving an accurate account of things. It is a great achievement but I can't vote for it to be first.

"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~

