2017 Ursa Major Awards vote is now open

The 2017 Ursa Major Awards vote has been opened! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 12 categories. Voting closes on Saturday, March 31. Please pass on this annoucement if you're on a furry message forum or social media site!

The winners will be announced at FurDU 2018 (May 4-6). And if you have the time to vote, why not also suggest furry creations for the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?

This year's nominees are...

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.



Best Dramatic Series or Short Work

TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.



Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.



Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.



Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.



Best Non-Fiction Work

Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.



Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.



A&H Club, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 7 to November 25)



DreamKeepers, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 2 [#340] to December 18 [#385])



Endtown, by Aaron Neathery (Internet; January 2 to December 25)



Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler (Internet; Lackadaisy Gimmickry to Lackadaisy Deliria)



TwoKinds, by Tom Fischbach (Internet; January 5 to December 28)

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.



Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet; January 1 to December 29)



Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 4 to December 29)



DreamKeepers Prelude, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 6 [#350] to December 28 [#393])



Freefall, by Mark Stanley (Internet; January 2 to December 29)



Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 2 to December 29)

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.



Dogpatch Press, ed. by Patch Packrat (Internet; January 5 to December 25)



Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon (Internet; January 1 to December 30)



FurryFandom.es, edited by Mike Retriever (Internet; February 19 to October 9)



InFurNation, ed. by Rod O'Riley (Internet; January 1 to December 31)



Typewriter Emergencies: A Journal of Furry Lit, edited by Weasel (Weasel Press; May)

Best Published Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.



Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.



Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.



Good luck to everyone!