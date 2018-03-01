Newsbytes archive for February 2018

Posted by Anon on Wed 28 Feb 2018 - 23:59

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, earthfurst, Equivamp, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: Ineffably sad: lonely gannet Nigel dies after five years with his concrete love.

dronon: Gaumont has optioned Usagi Yojimbo to potentially develop as an animated TV series.

Rakuen Growlithe: US student kills hamster by flushing it down the toilet, blames Spirit airline for her actions.

InkyCrow: This year's Sundance and Slamdance festival entries for animated shorts included notable anthropomorphic-themed entries (including Manivald, I Like Girls, and The Burden)

dronon: Deadpool at Anthrocon (news from last year)

dronon: National Geographic on reptile junk (probably NSFW)

Rakuen Growlithe: What happened to pet dogs after Chernobyl?

GreenReaper: If you ever wondered what a spineless hedgehog looked like, here's your chance.

BlindWolf8: Politics sure are ruff! Dog's gubernatorial bid crushed in Kansas

2cross2affliction: Early reviews of Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs out of the Berlinale Film Festival are very positive.

GreenReaper: Building bridges to survival: orangutan conservationists combat deforestation by Bornean palm oil farmers.

dronon: Culturally F'd begins its video series on the history of fursuiting.

Equivamp: A searchable database of the real names of furry convention attendees.

earthfurst: @CivetSolutions responds to recent privacy concerns (re "searchable database" in previous Newsbyte).

earthfurst: Tiny Pantheon, a kickstarter to make enamel pins of cute animal versions of Egyptian gods, by furry artist Mamath with 1,051 backers is at 1992% of goal with 14 days to go.

GreenReaper: Box a tiger, boast of sale: CBP sends you to jail.

BlindWolf8: Keep going! AI is making more realistic CG animal fur.

GreenReaper: Sibling red panda disapproval meme makes the Daily Mail.

dronon: The Kimba / Simba controversy.

dronon: (NSFW) Del Toro says that The Shape of Water sex toy is not accurate.

2cross2affliction: When too many birds of a feather flock together, the sky is apparently unable to load correctly in a viral photo of swarming starlings.

2cross2affliction: Zebras are striped because ... ummm, biologists will have to get back to us on that after they figure it out themselves.

dronon: Giant squirrel vs. coal industry barons.

dronon: Wonder Woman 2 may include Cheetah.

2cross2affliction: Mark Hamill may be taking a role in the third Gardians of the Galaxy movie ... if James Gun can figure out how to DM him on Twitter.

GreenReaper: Furries got talent? 13-year-old plots fursuit-building career; lists red pandas, wolves, foxes, raccoons and Dutch Angel dragons as past creations - she already has a $500 sale, prospect of a $1500 school commission.

2cross2affliction: Update: Wonder Woman 2 may include Kristen Wiig as Cheetah.

BlindWolf8: Suit up! Kigurumi may help normalize animal costumes/fursuits.